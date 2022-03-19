Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 7,444 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 7,444 new coronavirus cases, down 381 from Friday and down 1,720 from last Saturday.

By age group, 1,242 cases were in their 20s, 1,321 in their 30s and 1,250 in their 40s, while 1,044 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,396 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, down three from Friday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,586), Shizuoka (987), Kyoto (839), Okinawa (802), Hiroshima (718), Gunma (585), Nagano (476), Gifu (443), Fukushima (361), Mie (357), Kagoshima (353), Okayama (350), Kagawa (333), Ishikawa (325), Toyama (295), Iwate (274), Ehime (247), Miyazaki (246), Yamaguchi (230), Akita (225), Oita (205), Fukui (194) and Yamagata (184).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

