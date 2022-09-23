Tokyo reports 7,559 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 7,559 new coronavirus cases, down 1,291 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 16, down one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 262, down 14 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (3,630), Hiroshima (1,954) and Shizuoka (1,665).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today