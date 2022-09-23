Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 7,559 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 7,559 new coronavirus cases, down 1,291 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 16, down one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 262, down 14 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (3,630), Hiroshima (1,954) and Shizuoka (1,665).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

How many influenza cases today? How many people got sprained ankles today, how many people submitted to the ER with stubborn Haemorrhoids?.

Drop this silly nonsense.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog