Tokyo reports 7,825 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 7,825 new coronavirus cases, down 816 from Thursday and down 639 from last Friday.
By age group, 1,349 cases were in their 20s, 1,434 in their 30s and 1,357 in their 40s, while 1,072 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,458 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, down five from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 991, down 99 from Thursday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (3,048), Hyogo (2,203), Hokkaido (1,714), Kyoto (962), Okinawa (618), Gunma (602), Niigata (448), Gifu (424), Mie (418), Okayama (395), Kagawa (369), Fukushima (369), Ishikawa (328), Fukui (274), Ehime (248), Miyazaki (236), Iwate (230), Yamagata (182), Oita (181) and Tokushima (177).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
bokuda
15,876 tests in Tokyo 16/3
Under testing, under reporting.
Japan is a clear example of what NOT to do.... From the Diamond Princes to the Tokyo Olympics.
daito_hak
And you under thinking for failing to understand even in 2022 that it makes no sense whatsoever to still be whining about the number of tests.
bokuda
The only thing that can influence the government is the public opinion.
If we stop criticizing they will never do their job right.
It's unbelievable that there's no demonstrations against the handling of the pandemic.
kurisupisu
The vast, if not all of the hospitalised are aged.
The politicians know this and there will be another Go To campaign but the ban on foreigners coming into the country will continue inexplicably...