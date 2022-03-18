Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 7,825 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 7,825 new coronavirus cases, down 816 from Thursday and down 639 from last Friday.

By age group, 1,349 cases were in their 20s, 1,434 in their 30s and 1,357 in their 40s, while 1,072 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,458 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, down five from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 991, down 99 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (3,048), Hyogo (2,203), Hokkaido (1,714), Kyoto (962), Okinawa (618), Gunma (602), Niigata (448), Gifu (424), Mie (418), Okayama (395), Kagawa (369), Fukushima (369), Ishikawa (328), Fukui (274), Ehime (248), Miyazaki (236), Iwate (230), Yamagata (182), Oita (181) and Tokushima (177).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

cash card with Visa Debit functionality

For Everyday Cashless Payments!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

15,876 tests in Tokyo 16/3

Under testing, under reporting.

Japan is a clear example of what NOT to do.... From the Diamond Princes to the Tokyo Olympics.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Under testing, under reporting.

And you under thinking for failing to understand even in 2022 that it makes no sense whatsoever to still be whining about the number of tests.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

The only thing that can influence the government is the public opinion.

If we stop criticizing they will never do their job right.

It's unbelievable that there's no demonstrations against the handling of the pandemic.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

The vast, if not all of the hospitalised are aged.

The politicians know this and there will be another Go To campaign but the ban on foreigners coming into the country will continue inexplicably...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog