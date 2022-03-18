Tokyo reports 7,825 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 7,825 new coronavirus cases, down 816 from Thursday and down 639 from last Friday.

By age group, 1,349 cases were in their 20s, 1,434 in their 30s and 1,357 in their 40s, while 1,072 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,458 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, down five from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 991, down 99 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (3,048), Hyogo (2,203), Hokkaido (1,714), Kyoto (962), Okinawa (618), Gunma (602), Niigata (448), Gifu (424), Mie (418), Okayama (395), Kagawa (369), Fukushima (369), Ishikawa (328), Fukui (274), Ehime (248), Miyazaki (236), Iwate (230), Yamagata (182), Oita (181) and Tokushima (177).

