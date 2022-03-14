Tokyo reports 7,836 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 7,836 new coronavirus cases, up 3,000 from Monday and down 1,089 from last Tuesday.

By age group, 1,096 cases were in their 20s, 1,323 in their 30s and 1,268 in their 40s, while 1,165 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,770 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down three from Monday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (3,516), Chiba (2,710), Hyogo (2,400), Kyoto (798), Gunma (755), Kumamoto (699), Gifu (650), Okinawa (570), Nagano (455), Okayama (418), Mie (417), Kagoshima (416), Niigata (401), Fukushima (375), Fukui (347), Ehime (344), Toyama (320), Nagasaki (314), Yamaguchi (304), Yamagata (226), Oita (219), Kochi (199), Ishikawa (195) and Tokushima (167).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





