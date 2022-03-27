Tokyo reports 7,844 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 7,844 new coronavirus cases, up 444 from Saturday and up 1,342 from last Sunday. It is the first weekend since the quasi-state of emergency was lifted in Tokyo and other prefectures last Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, up one from Saturday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Saitama (3,939), Kanagawa (3,553), Osaka (3,493), Chiba (2,515), Aichi (2,290), Hyogo (1,748), Hokkaido (1,497), Ibaraki (1,294), Kyoto (864), Shizuoka (845), Okinawa (838), Hiroshima (800), Shiga (623), Gunma (523), Niigata (507), Tochigi (480), Miyagi (474), Kagoshima (468), Aomori (461), Mie (449), Okayama (415), Fukushima (389), Nagano (379), Gifu (357), Nara (345), Kumamoto (312), Kagawa (286), Iwate (265), Ishikawa (254), Oita (246), Yamaguchi (234), Akita (231), Toyama (225), Ehime (213), Nagasaki (208), Miyazaki (204), Saga (186) and Yamagata (168).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
8 Comments
Thomas Goodtime
Up????? No!!!! It was supposed to go down!!!!
What's happening??????
Thomas Goodtime
Ah, so people had it, went out galavanting, and spread it around.
Just had the third shot last week. Was the roughest of the three, side effects-wise.
Let's hope for a decrease soon
Good
It's going up. That's bad. I guess I'm not an expert because I thought it was going to end a month ago.
marcelito
Up????? No!!!! It was supposed to go down!!!! What's happening??????
Guess last week was a three day weekend so all the youngsters were too busy traveling /shopping / partying and had no time to get tested?
Rob Nads
As well they should. The best way to end this BS is by acting normally and immunity through infection with the weakened variants (Omicron, BA.2) I hope Japan will end pointless border restrictions soon.
spinningplates
All my younger friends are off running all over the country for Cherry Blossom season.
I mean, why not?
I believe were are stuck with it now as just another risk we have to accept. That means masks year round, all year, every year.
Joy.
Bronco
Is the booster bringing the numbers down... or up?
Rob Nads
Or not. I wore my mask while in crowded places for the 2-3 days I was infected and symptomatic as a basic courteously, but have been maskless other than that.
falseflagsteve
Bronco
It won’t bring the numbers down in any noticeable manner, however it an have very nasty side effects to many.