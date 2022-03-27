Tokyo reports 7,844 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 7,844 new coronavirus cases, up 444 from Saturday and up 1,342 from last Sunday. It is the first weekend since the quasi-state of emergency was lifted in Tokyo and other prefectures last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, up one from Saturday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Saitama (3,939), Kanagawa (3,553), Osaka (3,493), Chiba (2,515), Aichi (2,290), Hyogo (1,748), Hokkaido (1,497), Ibaraki (1,294), Kyoto (864), Shizuoka (845), Okinawa (838), Hiroshima (800), Shiga (623), Gunma (523), Niigata (507), Tochigi (480), Miyagi (474), Kagoshima (468), Aomori (461), Mie (449), Okayama (415), Fukushima (389), Nagano (379), Gifu (357), Nara (345), Kumamoto (312), Kagawa (286), Iwate (265), Ishikawa (254), Oita (246), Yamaguchi (234), Akita (231), Toyama (225), Ehime (213), Nagasaki (208), Miyazaki (204), Saga (186) and Yamagata (168).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

