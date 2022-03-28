Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 7,846 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 7,846 new coronavirus cases, up 3,302 from Monday and up 4,313 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 33, down four from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (3,300), Chiba (2,403), Hyogo (1,988), Hokkaido (1,367), Okinawa (984), Kagoshima (759), Kyoto (699), Gunma (619), Gifu (581), Mie (382), Ehime (362), Oita (350), Kagawa (344), Okayama (343), Fukushima (329), Miyazaki (312), Nagasaki (275), Iwate (211), Fukui (188), Yamagata (184) and Kochi (173).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

More than double last Tuesday?

Here we go again...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog