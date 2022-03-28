Tokyo reports 7,846 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 7,846 new coronavirus cases, up 3,302 from Monday and up 4,313 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 33, down four from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (3,300), Chiba (2,403), Hyogo (1,988), Hokkaido (1,367), Okinawa (984), Kagoshima (759), Kyoto (699), Gunma (619), Gifu (581), Mie (382), Ehime (362), Oita (350), Kagawa (344), Okayama (343), Fukushima (329), Miyazaki (312), Nagasaki (275), Iwate (211), Fukui (188), Yamagata (184) and Kochi (173).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

