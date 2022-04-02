Tokyo reports 7,899 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 7,899 new coronavirus cases, up 504 from Saturday and up 55 from last Sunday.
By age group, 1,689 cases were in their 20s, 1,370 in their 30s and 1,282 in their 40s, while 1,116 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,263 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 31, down one from Saturday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,845), Hyogo (1,701), Okinawa (1,067), Kyoto (939), Kagoshima (753), Niigata (666), Mie (629), Fukushima (523), Gunma (510), Nagano (491), Okayama (457), Miyazaki (399), Gifu (386), Oita (370), Kagawa (336), Ishikawa (306), Yamaguchi (289), Iwate (245), Ehime (235), Toyama (180) and Fukui (168).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
3 Comments
Sanjinosebleed
Waste of time reporting this!
hospitalisations are basically insignificant!
what they need to do is put up some totals for everything people are hospitalised for and how many are hospitalised. Once that occurred people would see how pointless and low these numbers for Covid are!
Reckless
We also need to focus on long covid. It is devastating a lot of people's lives.
ClippetyClop
You always seem very eager to read & comment on the daily report though. As if you can't wait for it.
'Some totals for everything?' How does that work?
jkctlr89
You mean like what the link in the article shows?
master
We don't need to "focus" on anything that cannot be measured let alone identified and is very likely psychosomatic
CrashTestDummy
It would be good to know the age breakdown of the severe hospitalizations as well. Looks like the numbers are very similar to the flu.