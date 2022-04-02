Tokyo reports 7,899 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 7,899 new coronavirus cases, up 504 from Saturday and up 55 from last Sunday.

By age group, 1,689 cases were in their 20s, 1,370 in their 30s and 1,282 in their 40s, while 1,116 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,263 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 31, down one from Saturday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,845), Hyogo (1,701), Okinawa (1,067), Kyoto (939), Kagoshima (753), Niigata (666), Mie (629), Fukushima (523), Gunma (510), Nagano (491), Okayama (457), Miyazaki (399), Gifu (386), Oita (370), Kagawa (336), Ishikawa (306), Yamaguchi (289), Iwate (245), Ehime (235), Toyama (180) and Fukui (168).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

