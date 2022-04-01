Tokyo reports 7,982 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 7,982 new coronavirus cases, down 244 from Thursday and up 693 from last Friday.

By age group, 1,806 cases were in their 20s, 1,410 in their 30s and 1,345 in their 40s, while 1,029 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,151 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 30, down two from Thursday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,125), Mie (597), Fukushima (562), Kagawa (341), Ehime (261), and Yamagata (170).

