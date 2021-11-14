Tokyo reports 7 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported seven new coronavirus cases, down 15 from Sunday and down 11 from last Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 85, unchanged from Sunday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
6 Comments
snowymountainhell
No typos here. - It’s “7”. -
Thomas Goodtime
Ha!
Derek Grebe
Remarkable good news! Let's hope this trend continues, and we can get back to life!
Simian Lane
Haha compared to say 30,000 to 50,000 cases a day in some European countries.
if anyone takes anything from garbage information like this, they need their heads checked, the coronavirus is a virus like the flu. Every winter, cases will go up dramatically, get used to it, and enjoy your life, that’s what viruses do.
falseflagsteve
Good low numbers. Herd immunity works and viruses become less deadly as they mutate. No need to worry anymore, will no doubt be more cases at some point but unless you are very old, obese or with serious underlying health issues you have little to be concerned about.
WilliB
falseflagsteve
Exacty. The real virus we have to worry about is the authoritarianism virus, which alas shows no sign of going away. About Corona, there are now antiviral treatments available from both Merck and Pfizer, so there is no justification any more for the pig-headed fixation on vaccination.