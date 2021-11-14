Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 7 coronavirus cases

6 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported seven new coronavirus cases, down 15 from Sunday and down 11 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 85, unchanged from Sunday.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

No typos here. - It’s “7”. -

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Ha!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Remarkable good news! Let's hope this trend continues, and we can get back to life!

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Haha compared to say 30,000 to 50,000 cases a day in some European countries.

if anyone takes anything from garbage information like this, they need their heads checked, the coronavirus is a virus like the flu. Every winter, cases will go up dramatically, get used to it, and enjoy your life, that’s what viruses do.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Good low numbers. Herd immunity works and viruses become less deadly as they mutate. No need to worry anymore, will no doubt be more cases at some point but unless you are very old, obese or with serious underlying health issues you have little to be concerned about.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

falseflagsteve

Good low numbers. Herd immunity works and viruses become less deadly as they mutate. No need to worry anymore, will no doubt be more cases at some point but unless you are very old, obese or with serious underlying health issues you have little to be concerned about.

Exacty. The real virus we have to worry about is the authoritarianism virus, which alas shows no sign of going away. About Corona, there are now antiviral treatments available from both Merck and Pfizer, so there is no justification any more for the pig-headed fixation on vaccination.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog