Tokyo reports 708 new coronavirus cases; 847 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 708 new coronavirus cases, down 171 from Sunday.

Osaka recorded 847 cases.

In Tokyo, people in their 20s (182 cases), their 40s (137) and their 30s (131) accounted for the highest numbers, while 91 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 94 were aged 19 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record high 1,084, up 34 from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

