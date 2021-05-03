Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 708 new coronavirus cases; 847 in Osaka

11 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 708 new coronavirus cases, down 171 from Sunday.

Osaka recorded 847 cases.

In Tokyo, people in their 20s (182 cases), their 40s (137) and their 30s (131) accounted for the highest numbers, while 91 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 94 were aged 19 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record high 1,084, up 34 from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

down 171 from Sunday.

Up 283 (66%) compared to last Monday.

15 ( +20 / -5 )

And not one nurse can be spared to take care of the ill. Not just from Covid but for all other illnesses as well.

8 ( +11 / -3 )

And not one nurse can be spared to take care of the ill. Not just from Covid but for all other illnesses as well.

Spot on. Screw the Olympics.

16 ( +17 / -1 )

Thanks for your continued, daily efforts @Zoroto 4:21pm with “The Daily Numbers” and for always doing comparisons each day. - (Especially, after reading the “Opinions” section: “Numbers can trip you up during pandemic: Tips to help figure out tricky stats”.)

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

The Daily Numbers” and for always doing comparisons each day

Yeah, I don't know why JT decided this is relevant. NHK for example reports the difference from last week, like I do. The only place I ever see a comparison vs. the previous day is here.

4 ( +8 / -4 )

Up 38% to last Wednesday, down 124 to the same day in March, up 87.69% to the 3rd Friday of the corresponding month in 2020.

Haven't you guys got anything better to do ?

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

Who cares about last Monday?! The figures will drop from this week due to the SoE. But I'm sure you'll have some "theory" as to why (rolling eyes and smgdfh).

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Most disturbing is how for the past few days, they have refused to publicly post the number of tests conducted in these articles.

While I realize we can likely (though not without a bit of digging) find them on the official COVID website, you can't possibly tell me that this isn't intentional. I bet seeing the ongoing and shamefully low number of tests next to the new number of positive cases is so damning, they're hoping people won't bother checking and making it more difficult to do so.

This is actually unreal.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Ho hum. Another day, another useless number.

How many people died from covid? How many were seriously ill? What were their overall state of health upon contracting covid in the first place? This is the important information.

Otherwise, it's as useless as reporting how many people caught the common cold.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Does anyone have a record of what the numbers were this time last year, when it was decided things were too risky to hold the Olympics?

I'm pretty sure we weren't at the 700-a-day mark

3 ( +3 / -0 )

