Tokyo reports 708 new coronavirus cases; 847 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 708 new coronavirus cases, down 171 from Sunday.
Osaka recorded 847 cases.
In Tokyo, people in their 20s (182 cases), their 40s (137) and their 30s (131) accounted for the highest numbers, while 91 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 94 were aged 19 or younger.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record high 1,084, up 34 from Sunday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
11 Comments
Login to comment
Zoroto
Up 283 (66%) compared to last Monday.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
And not one nurse can be spared to take care of the ill. Not just from Covid but for all other illnesses as well.
marcelito
And not one nurse can be spared to take care of the ill. Not just from Covid but for all other illnesses as well.
Spot on. Screw the Olympics.
snowymountainhell
Thanks for your continued, daily efforts @Zoroto 4:21pm with “The Daily Numbers” and for always doing comparisons each day. - (Especially, after reading the “Opinions” section: “Numbers can trip you up during pandemic: Tips to help figure out tricky stats”.)
Zoroto
Yeah, I don't know why JT decided this is relevant. NHK for example reports the difference from last week, like I do. The only place I ever see a comparison vs. the previous day is here.
tooheysnew
Up 38% to last Wednesday, down 124 to the same day in March, up 87.69% to the 3rd Friday of the corresponding month in 2020.
Haven't you guys got anything better to do ?
nakanoguy01
Who cares about last Monday?! The figures will drop from this week due to the SoE. But I'm sure you'll have some "theory" as to why (rolling eyes and smgdfh).
Skipp
Most disturbing is how for the past few days, they have refused to publicly post the number of tests conducted in these articles.
While I realize we can likely (though not without a bit of digging) find them on the official COVID website, you can't possibly tell me that this isn't intentional. I bet seeing the ongoing and shamefully low number of tests next to the new number of positive cases is so damning, they're hoping people won't bother checking and making it more difficult to do so.
This is actually unreal.
Hubert Gulletchip
Ho hum. Another day, another useless number.
How many people died from covid? How many were seriously ill? What were their overall state of health upon contracting covid in the first place? This is the important information.
Otherwise, it's as useless as reporting how many people caught the common cold.
Derek Grebe
Does anyone have a record of what the numbers were this time last year, when it was decided things were too risky to hold the Olympics?
I'm pretty sure we weren't at the 700-a-day mark