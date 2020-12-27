Tokyo reports 708 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,905

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 708 new cases of the coronavirus, down 241 from Saturday. The number is the result of 9,007 tests conducted on Dec 24.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 56,559.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (183), followed by 132 in their 30s, 99 in their 40s, 93 in their 50s and 50 in their 60s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 82, up one from Saturday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,905. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (243), Osaka (233), Aichi (216), Saitama (211), Hyogo (165), Fukuoka (137), Chiba (105), Kyoto (94), Hokkaido (85), Hiroshima (62), Gifu (45), Miyagi (39), Gunma (38), Nara (37) and Okinawa (30).
Thirty coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
11 Comments
klausdorth
Saturday, Christmas eve, weekend, so the numbers might have dropped a little. Still way too many. Expect more to come with the new year!
therougou
The numbers are indeed from Christmas eve, but it was a Thursday, not Saturday. And only 500 less tests than the previous day, which was a record high. Let's continue to be careful, but not panic.
Reckless
Highest Sunday ever.
Sven Asai
1 in 690 infected, a week ago, yesterday 1 in 601, today 1 in 591... those are the speedy development numbers of interest, showing how the viruses reach out and go for catching you, you and yes, also you... In other words, you should avoid all places with around 591 people accumulated, but of course you also have to subtract one or two standard deviations. So in fact, just stay at home, while you still can, damned!
SandyBeachHeaven
Please please please read the articles before posting...misinformation.
24,25,26,27 Get it???
Tokyo-Engr
In relative terms (using the day of the week model for comparison) still increasing here. Also the subway conductor infections are worrisome. It would be unwise to think they have not infected some passengers as well.
In Japan Christmas Eve has no particular significance so I do not think that is meaningful here.
geronimo2006
A lot of the cases are younger people who were probably infected by other people in their 20s or 30s they work or socialize with. Many of those would either be asymptomatic or did not have serious enough symptoms to get the free test. This would mean the real number of infections in that age group might be much higher.
cleo
Tests done on Christmas Eve reveal people infected some days before then. The ever-rising numbers are the result of the seasonal parties and young folk thinking they’re immune.
robert maes
I agree ee, no panic and i don’t think we will see a panic in Japan but it does not mean we should believe the misinformation or deliberate immittance of information.
we also must demand immediate ratification of at least the Pfizer and Modena vaccines and not let Suga get away with more delays of the vaccination implementation. We can’t wait for his friendly companies to have copied them for vaccination. I hope for once, making money, will make place for the people’s interest. Just this once ?
Ashley Shiba
My friend who works in the government heard from within where she works they expect the numbers to go over the thousand mark in Tokyo and which I wrote under the day's previous number before yesterday's numbers were released. So, those who say don't panic (which I agree) as panicking does nothing, however, step up and stay home do everything to keep the virus at bay do it for yourselves, your family, your friends and neighbors be responsible.
Today's numbers are very troubling as it is Sunday and the winter holidays, and so, medical institutions all drop to a crawl during this time and this number is a few hundred more than usual.
Finally, yes, the government should be doing more, however, we were given brains and common sense do you really need the government to tell you how to behave.
smartacus
I notice the numbers in Osaka and Hokkaido have been down for the past few days. Hopefully, that's a good sign for the rest of the country.