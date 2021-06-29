Tokyo reports 714 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 714 new coronavirus cases, up 238 from Tuesday.

People in their 20s (201 cases), their 40s (143) and their 30s (132) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 523, down 29 from Tuesday.

