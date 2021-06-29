Tokyo reports 714 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,821

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 714 new coronavirus cases, up 238 from Tuesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 508.4.
People in their 20s (201 cases), their 40s (143) and their 30s (132) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 523, down 29 from Tuesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,821. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (209), Chiba (156), Saitama (109), Osaka (108), Okinawa (67), Aichi (53), Fukuoka (43), Hokkaido (38), Tochigi (29) and Hyogo (28).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 41.
44 Comments
nonu6976
Here we go again...
Fighto!
Troubling but expected numbers.
Cancel the trainwreck Olympics.
nonu6976
Totally predictable, as will be the call for another SOE. A total farce.
Sven Asai
Quite high a Wednesday number… Yes, of course cancel that damned games immediately, that’s the only conclusion that makes sense. But wait, she’s now teleworking from home and the Hanko stamp is unreachable in the office’ desk, very clever. lol
Wakarimasen
SOE. Shut it down! Cancel the games. Force mask wearing. People are dying
Jim
This is not looking good
Out of last 15 days reported numbers, last 14 days are higher than previous week (for apple to apple comparison) - link below
https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/
Today number is 95 more than last week and fast approaching the 1000 mark/day number
But no way they will even consider cancelling the train wreck of this Covydimpics - they will revert to emergency for Tokyo for whole of Olympic period, ask Tokyo residents to stay home but at same time welcome more than 90,000 foreigners to come to Tokyo so that they can make their money and Japan can have bragging rights? Who cares for local population - sadly no one!!!!
snowymountainhell
[Paraphrased from 4:47pm] - a recent uptick in cases has officials concerned. According to Mainichi Shimbun, the govt is considering extending the measures by 2-4 weeks, that would overlap the Olympics that open Jul 23. - A meeting on measures late Wed to discuss dealing with signs of an impending surge in numbers that has experts worried, along with concern about the spread of more highly transmissible variants. ‘
Antiquesaving
Yesterday up 159 today up 238 but we are not heard nothing from certain quarters like we got bombard with on Saturday and Sunday!
Total silence.
Waiting to see what happens today with Osaka after its cases doubled in one day!
They should be posting the numbers soon.
But as every time before when the cases rise in Tokyo the rest of the country follows not to long after.
snowymountainhell
The takeaway from @5:13pm:
“recent uptick,… concerned,… Olympics open Jul 23,… worried,… concern about the spread of more highly transmissible variants.
They’ll let us know, … later.
satoshi matsuda
it can be forcasted easily, stop the games!!
Some dude
Even the most optimistic person might have trouble explaining this number.
Zoroto
At the place I am staying at, 100 hanger-ons are arriving from China this weekend already. I wonder how they feel about that since the Chinese vaccine is not really that good.
klausdorth
Say what?
But if I remember correctly many here predicted that. No big surprise!
ulysses
Vaccinate, Vaccinate and Vaccinate more, that's the only way to beat this virus.
Commodore Perry
Interesting how cases rise with an increase in testing.
High positivity rate means more to come.
Antiquesaving
As much as I expected this, I honestly was hoping I would be wrong.
Financial I am under serious pressure to open my business to the public, my clientele are mostly older and Don not like to do business online.
So being closed for face to face business is not going to be sustainable much longer.
Some clients are now saying that because they are vaccinated they are now fine in coming over but I am not and won't be fully vaccinated until the end of August.
Rising numbers makes opening now even less likely.
How much worse can the Japanese government have handled things all because they wanted these stupid Olympics.
Frapoke
Man this feels like Groundhog Day ;-(
Michael Machida
Going up!
anon99999
Interesting how cases still rise despite an effort to reduce testing to hide the numbers for a certain event. That damn delta virus doesn’t play by the Olympic playbook. Poor Koike coming out of hospital today to this news which might disrupt her recovery.
Antiquesaving
@anon99999
It is because Tokyo cannot prevent private labs from testing during the week.
Also the private labs are obligated to report positive results.
Now I will not be surprised to see a change bin the reporting obligation and Tokyo suddenly no longer accept private lab results, then the numbers would remain low like they want.
Reckless
Wow! What happened?!!! Just got back to my computer and saw over 700 new cases!
tooheysnew
as are comments like thiS
as does reading all the negative comments here
not gonna happen, get over it
spot on
GenHXZ
Not testing close contacts, not contact tracing and with a varient that's more easily spread? Do they want this to spread uncontrollably? Because by not doing the tracing, that's what we are getting.
Bob Fosse
Where are the Olympics being held? Refresh my memory.
Tell_me_bout_it
"It's gonna be cold, it's gonna be grey, and it's gonna last you for the rest of your life."
very fitting
gakinotsukai
that's your problem : mixing personal and subjective views with data to be analyzed in an objective way
Vinke
Well, based on what I see happening in my neighbourhood, I'm not surprised at all. The majority of the infections are happening to people in their 20s, yet university circles/clubs and other activities are going forward as everything would be normal, shopping malls are full of young crowds either just having fun with friends or dating. Young people telling week after week of all the fun things they've been doing on their freetime; amusement parks, cafes, shopping, movies, local travelling, etc. I really question the logic, the intelligence and the sense of responsibility, when you can't refrain from things like these, at a time like this. So I'm sorry, I'm not blaming the Olympics like the majority of commentators here want to do, I'm blaming general irresponsibility and ignorance, that is further fuelled by similarly irresponsible content on TV, Youtube etc. People here seem to honestly believe, that simply wearing a mask (often on your chin) is the cure-all.
Reckless
Need more context, is this Japan? What is a hanger-on?
Akula
Today will be the first day in a while that new cases have exceeded recoveries, although Kanto is the only real hotspot at the moment. Just hope the vaccination program can continue to ramp up.
Vinke
Bob Fosse
These numbers have nothing to do with the Olympics. They haven't started yet. I've been to the village, and it's a highly organised place, with strict security measures, temperature checks and disinfectants here and there, their own covid clinics etc. I honestly doubt the athletes would cause any harm for the population in Japan. It really is the other way around. I'm sick of Japanese people not knowing or doing even the simplest things to do to try and stop the spread - recently the number of people wearing a mask has started to drop, and only a random few will disinfect their hands when entering supermarkets or other shops. Like I've said for a year now, nobody is properly distancing from anyone or anything, but there are crowds simply everywhere.
The Avenger
Must be the E484K mutation. (Eek variant)
Monty
@Antiquesaving
Financial I am under serious pressure to open my business
I understand that your life is hard. You also explained to us here your life situation many times.
Let me tell you my opinion:
Many of us here, and millions of japanese are in the same situation.
We also have to think about our financial situation.
But, we dont complain nonstop how bad is the japanese government handle the things here.
You know what we are doing?
We take a risk.
We the risk to get infected with Covid by going every day to work with full packed trains into full packed offices.
If we dont do that, we will have a big financial problem and dont know how to bring food on the table.
And you are in a much better situation than us. Because you have your own business. And your clients are already vaccined.
So Antiqusaving, take the risk and improve your financial situation.
And you can lower the risk by wearing mask, sanitizer, social distance, speparater...whatever.
But whining every day how bad everything here is will not help you or your financial situation.
You and me are living here In Japan since many years. So we know how Japan is working.
So get out of your paranoia and self pity hole and start to live your live.
You have kids, who you are responsible for.
Is it not worth to take a small risk for our kids?
I think you know the answer.
Bob Fosse
Obviously.
Uniqlo have staff at the door, temperature checks and disinfectant.
It’s a two way street. The bus driver for the Ugandan team may disagree with you.
thericerocket
At least deaths are going down
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/michael1732/viz/TokyoCovid/TOKYOCOVID-19
tamanegi
We don't want overshoot so please wash your hands, wear a mask, social distance and stay home! Please.
Antiquesaving
obviously you don't know how things work in Japan especially traditional crafts and even more a Gaijin.
Any hint at covid and that will end years of building up my business.
HBJ
And just how many of the 1821 nationwide / 714 in Tokyo are the Delta strain - or is Japan just not bothering to test that specifically?
Tokyo will be back over 1,000 by Saturday.
Monty
@Antiquesaving
Ok...I just wanted to help you....
Vinke
Bob Fosse
Right - but Uniqlo doesn't have a covid testing unit or a fever clinic adjacent to their stores, or staff and police to ensure people don't mingle with each other. I also doubt Uniqlo has offered the vaccine to their staff members.
The driver, as a staff member, should've been vaccinated. But we don't have that information, I believe. We do know, however, that the TOC has offered the vaccine at least to all staff members who are in direct contact with the athletes, and the program has been in full swing for a few weeks now.
Mark
Could it be this DELA super infectious variant creeping up on us???
Mark
DELTA
Tristis Quepe
Did falseflagsteve get removed?
Wow, even the mods are now starting to see through his blatant trolling. Good job, mods.
Reckless
Without FFS the discussion is no longer balanced. The mob now rules.
Zoroto
Koike san, please rest at home instead of dishing out useless advice on the JT forum.