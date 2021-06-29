Tokyo reports 714 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,821

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 714 new coronavirus cases, up 238 from Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 508.4.

People in their 20s (201 cases), their 40s (143) and their 30s (132) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 523, down 29 from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,821. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (209), Chiba (156), Saitama (109), Osaka (108), Okinawa (67), Aichi (53), Fukuoka (43), Hokkaido (38), Tochigi (29) and Hyogo (28).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 41.

