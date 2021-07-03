Tokyo reports 716 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,881

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 716 new coronavirus cases, up 56 from Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 563.1.

People in their 20s (246 cases), their 30s (166) and their 40s (109) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 50, down three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 501, down 10 from Friday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,881. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (254), Chiba (157), Osaka (148), Saitama (116), Okinawa (76), Aichi (45) and Hokkaido (30).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 9.

