Tokyo reports 716 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,881

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 716 new coronavirus cases, up 56 from Friday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 563.1.
People in their 20s (246 cases), their 30s (166) and their 40s (109) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 50, down three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 501, down 10 from Friday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,881. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (254), Chiba (157), Osaka (148), Saitama (116), Okinawa (76), Aichi (45) and Hokkaido (30).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 9.
theResident
Key takeaway from this is the severe symptoms number. Infections have been higher for 2 weeks now. If this number remains steady around 50 then its because of the effect, albeit slowly that vaccinations are having on the elderly - as seen elsewhere in the world.
Is anyone really surprised of the numbers of people in their 20's? More and more Restaurants and Bars are ignoring the 2 person rule and giving up on the 7PM finish. Can't keep the youth locked up any longer.
Jim
This is bad - its 182 more than week prior (as per link below)
https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/
Last two weeks it has been on an upward trajectory - two weeks prior one week total was 2644, last week total was 3332 and this week total shows at 3942 - 18% increase from last week
Add to this steady inflow of foreigners (athletes, support staff and media folks) this will only be going in one direction - upwards without fail
Everyone with an iota of common sense was able to see this writing on the wall and this was inevitable to happen except the folks who actually are supposed to be making decisions and work towards protecting Tokyo residents/population….
Oxycodin
Vaccine are doing us wonders
Reckless
The only way to control the situation is to test less.
tamanegi
Tokyo restaurants should close at 6pm. Help the Olympic.
klausdorth
Another Saturday, another increase. Didn't some people say the younger ones will have less problems? Didn't some folks say there is a downtrend? Seems to be the opposite!
daito_hak
Makes really little sense to report the case for the younger population. It would be way more informative to give the number of cases separately for the people in their 50s, 60s, 70s and aged 80+ years old. Then give how many of them are vaccinated and how many of them have severe complications.
Antiquesaving
The key takeaway is that those hospitalised now are those from 2 to 3 weeks ago when the number of cases were at their lowest.
Since last week we have seen a steady rise in cases (despite lowering testing even more).
So seeing hospitalisation and severe cases follow usually about 2 to 3 weeks later.
So we actually have no idea if or what effect the vaccine will have on the number of hospitalisation or severe cases until then.
stickman1760
I see your point about young people but just think it could have been worded better.
they tend to be careless but that’s a natural part of growing up. The govt needs to do a better job so that young people can be young people. It’s not practical to expect them to sit at home.
nonu6976
was in Roppongi last night myself - every single bar open and tons of people about.
Antiquesaving
I don't exactly disagree but in my 20s we had HIV/AIDS and people in their 20s were taking it quite seriously once the information concerning transmission, etc ..was made well known.
It seems that today's youth don't seem to take things as seriously or my theory is the misinformation that is so easily spread by social media has made them doubt or unaware of the facts.
theResident
@Antiquesaving: Severe cases kick in between 6-11 days on average. This IS the upward tick already having kicked in. Death occurs somewhere about 18.5 days on average. If you get past day 15 without Cardiac or Kidney damage then you might make it to day 22 and survive.
Ashley Shiba
The problem with the number of hospitalized patients, many hospitals, are turning people away and or they will treat them in emergency and send them home. This is according to my friend who works at the kuakusho, the situation in hospitals is not good at the moment and pray that with the vaccine roll out under way that things will get better. However, many young people in their 20's are not working and or going to university, therefore, this demographic of individuals who are out partying and not getting the vaccine are spreading it.
Antiquesaving
I am guessing few are following what is going on over the past few months in Europe, where the number of severe cases and deaths within the younger population has been on the rise.
At this point they are not sure why or if the new variants have anything to do with it.
But what we do know is they are rising.
So as cases rise here and very few younger members of the population are vaccinated, we may just Seva similar pattern emerge here.
cleo
I think the biggest difference between then and now is that sexual active young people felt more threatened by AIDS, while they've been led to believe that covid isn't going to hurt them even if they catch it.
Never mind that they can be asymptomatic and still pass it on to family and friends who may not be so lucky.
Tokyo had 2 covid deaths on Friday (7-day average:3) so down three from Friday means only one person recovered from 'serious symptoms'.
obladi
This is absolutely the opposite of true. Let me quote from the CDC:
"The risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age. This is why CDC recommends that adults 65 years and older receive COVID-19 vaccines."
blvtzpk
@cleo
Interesting thoughts. As a young’n with multiple partners in the 1980s, it was a major concern for us then. The ‘Grim Reaper’ TV commercials in Australia made this clear that anyone a potential victim if they were involved in different practices.
I do feel that the spike in Covid cases involving the young is indicative of a ‘it won’t affect, me’ mindset.
Commodore Perry
And of course, an accompanying high positivity rate.
Would be interesting to see the tests increase.
Then we would see a more relevant number.
Tokyoite
Can I start blaming the Olympics yet?
Tokyoite
Were they Olympians? Must be as that's what everyone keeps pointing at.
Cognac
included you
nonu6976
obviously.
marcelito
Everyone with an iota of common sense was able to see this writing on the wall and this was inevitable to happen except the folks who actually are supposed to be making decisions and work towards protecting Tokyo residents/population….'
Oh dont worry, the decision makers from Suga down knew very well this was going to 'inevitably happen' ....but money for Olymlic cronies and friends and keeping face is more important to them than the average Taro...it has always been so....that is the LDP blue blood,s way.
OB one
How can the even thank about the Olympics? Dam shame..
Antiquesaving
Note that the number of people hospitalised in Tokyo bhas gone up by more than 100 in 2 days but severe cases only dropped by 1 in that same period and 4 died.
So the drop in severe cases is because 4 people died, that does seem to be something we can call a good thing.
Osaka severe cases and hospitalisation are going up as are the number of positive cases up by 25 today and 15 yesterday.
So in conclusion the number severe case in Tokyo is down because they died, nation wide down 10 because 9 died, only really down 1 nation wide.
drlucifer
Smoke and mirrors.
Surprised that after a year and the half there are people that still belief the churned out daily numbers ?
Just like the unemployment rate alot of us are not classified as unemployed despite a big fall in income
due to the pandemic and no gov't support.
Anonymist
After seeing the anti-vaxxers and covid deniers get rightly down-voted these last few months, it's frustrating to see the JT commenters turn on those who point out that the vaccines are actually doing their job!
The vaccine rollout has picked up speed (albeit rather late) with over a million shots delivered per day. All they have to do is stay the course, get the shots in arms as quickly as possible and maybe we can start to see a return to normality in the next 6-12 months.
Gorramcowboy
Can anyone tell me if these ppl who get checked are getting vaccinated at the same time? To me that would only make sense.
knittyelf
@Gorramcowboy
The answer is no. You must have a voucher to get vaccinated. Many people (including my husband and me) are still waiting for their voucher.
thaonephil
numbers going up even with all the efforts to not detect them, bad news for the Olympic Games.
Antiquesaving
Yes but the criticism is not about the vaccine it is about claims we are already ok to have the Olympics or open everything up.
When in fact we are still far behind other developed countries in percentage of those vaccinated and as we are now seeing in Europe and Canada with the vast majority of their populations vaccinated and opening up as sharp rise in Covid cases and even a rise in deaths particularly among the younger population.
At this point no one is sure why the sudden rise in deaths among younger generally healthy population, variants? other factors?, something new? For now we don't know but it does tell us one thing Japan has a chance to avoid the same situation by waiting a bit longer to have mass events and fully open will these other places figure out what is causing there rise in cases and deaths.
menov
It's good news that the numbers that really matters are falling down.
Only 50 hospitalised and 9 dead.
With the vaccination rollout taking off hopefully we will see the ZERO very soon.
falseflagsteve
menov
Great post and factually correct. Hopefully others will start seeing that the severity of the cases is much less and we will not see the health services stretched. Also it would be good for everything to reopen ASAP.
Anonymist
Well, I’m certainly not here to defend the decision to hold the Olympics or suggest opening up immediately.
However the data out of the UK where a lot of (but not quite enough) people are vaccinated - first shot: 67% / second shot: 50% - is quite promising. They’re about a month into a Delta variant-driven third wave and cases are exploding. However, they’re not seeing hospitalisations and deaths commensurate with such a wave, even though the third wave is almost purely Delta variant.
Although the vaccines don’t stop corona altogether, they do make it far less dangerous, even the Delta variant. With the vaccine rollout in Japan finally up to speed, we could see some progress happening here in the not too distant future. So again, it’s not the time to relax, it’s the time to vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate and hopefully by Christmas, we may be looking at something close to normality.
(For anyone who’s interested, here’s a pretty good breakdown of the situation in the UK:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/28/covid-uk-coronavirus-cases-deaths-and-vaccinations-today )