Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 72 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 72 new coronavirus cases, down five from Tuesday and 77 down from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 43, 12 down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 413, down 31 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Since the corona rate is decreasing, Japan Government should ease the border entry restrictions. For last 10 months border is closed therefore, lots of students are waiting for government decision.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog