Tokyo reports 72 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 72 new coronavirus cases, down five from Tuesday and 77 down from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 43, 12 down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 413, down 31 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

