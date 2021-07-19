Tokyo reports 727 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,329

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 727 new coronavirus cases, down 281 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,100.4.

People in their 20s (204 cases), their 30s (173) and their 40s (127) accounted for the highest numbers, while 93 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 60, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 392, up 14 from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,329. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (412), Chiba (234), Osaka (224), Saitama (199), Hokkaido (70), Fukuoka (46), Hyogo (39), Aichi (36) and Okinawa (35).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 12.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today