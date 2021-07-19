Tokyo reports 727 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,329

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 727 new coronavirus cases, down 281 from Sunday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,100.4.
People in their 20s (204 cases), their 30s (173) and their 40s (127) accounted for the highest numbers, while 93 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 60, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 392, up 14 from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,329. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (412), Chiba (234), Osaka (224), Saitama (199), Hokkaido (70), Fukuoka (46), Hyogo (39), Aichi (36) and Okinawa (35).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 12.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Derek Grebe
A remarkable drop. Very convenient. How many tests?
chillygonzales
Tokyo reports 727 new coronavirus cases
Let s hope the trend starts downward again.
theResident
as expected. Low number (Monday). as expected - instant outrage over number of tests and alleged impropriety.
blahblah222
The article never bothers to mention that Mondays had always been lower than Sundays due to testing numbers.
When compared to the previous Monday, it is actually an increase of 225. Completely different trend than what this article is suggesting.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210719/k10013147441000.html
Zoroto
Up 225 over last Monday. The highest Monday count since January 18.
theResident
of come on Zoroto - In context! How many tests for Jan 18th compared to today. Whats the ratio of positives/tests! Try harder.
Tora
You'd think that people on here would be used to the low Monday numbers by now. But no..... Why the same old comments?
Zoroto
Many hospitals in the Tokyo area are up to 70% occupancy compared 30% last month.
"Dr. Tomoyoshi Yamaguchi, director of the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Tokyo Rinkai Hospital, said that the number of inpatients in the generation with a low vaccination rate is increasing. The number of young inpatients who need oxygen is increasing, and I think the severity is increasing. "
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210719/k10013147301000.html
Tokyoite
Not sure how many tests.
However they did report a total of 4 deaths yesterday in the whole of Japan.
ShinkansenCaboose
…And Sir Thomas Bach will use these numbers to convince Tokyo to allow spectators as he is smart, knows medicine, statistics and needs his salary.
didou
Measures are already working !!!
Are the Olympics guys included in the count ?
blahblah222
Actually you can find this data by yourself on
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
Testing #s actually went down. 9,083 tests were performed on Jan 18th, 2021 with 7 day moving average at 12,009, while Jan 19th numbers have not yet been released, the 7 day moving average is 7,884.
So by all accounts testing is down while reported positive #s are up, so Tokyo is actually in worse shape.
NipponGlory
VERY happy to see a big drop implemented. this is good for people to now enjoying olympics. tomorrow 600. i said it here and now. sternly and accurate.
Tokyoite
Hate to pick holes in this, but the term they used in the article was not "many hospitals", but "some hospitals".
The article itself actually only names one hospital at 70% capacity.
Derek Grebe
According to https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
There is a high risk of a resurgence of the virus.
Gee, do you think so? I wonder what we should do about it?
I'm sure it will be fine. That nice Mr. Bach said so.
Blacklabel
ah there we go!
a much more "Olympics appropriate" number generated.
Ashley Shiba
Today, I went to pick up my PCR results from a clinic in Shimbashi and there were so many business men lined up to take the test it was like a revolving door. The people at this clinic told me they do not report my test results, however, nothing to report as my test was negative. On Saturday, too, when I took my initial test many people lined up for getting the test which saliva based.
Antiquesaving
Ok Not shown are the Tokyo testing number.
This is important.
Friday's testing numbers are posted on Tokyo gov covid-19 site.
The 16th 6,269 that gave us 1410 cases yesterday.
The normal low testing for a Friday is around 9,000.
So the government tested around 30% few than usual and the cases went up.
They still haven't posted the testing from Saturday that gave us yesterday's 1,008 but if as usual Saturday's testing is 30% less than Friday's we are looking at 4,000 possibly less.
So Sunday testing is at best 3,000 normally so how possibly low did they go to get today's drop 1,000 maybe 2,000.
Does anyone actually believe Tokyo is not manipulating the testing?
14 million people in Tokyo 6,000 tests! 2,100 last Sunday!
Anyone really trust these numbers?
Ashley Shiba
The point of my writing is that it is clear that many clinics are not reporting their results, and so, we cannot take the numbers that are reported seriously.
Hiro
At this point, i don't even care anymore because i am already vaccinated.
carpslidy
More importantly 70,000,000 vaccines completed.
25,000,000 fully vaccinated
audioboy77
It's not remarkable at all. It's totally normal that Mondays count is around 50% of the mid week peak due to the way the numbers come in and lower weekend tests.
Rest assured mid week this week will he higher than last week.
CommodoreFlag
That's a significant decrease in cases from yesterday. Perhaps people have begun to heed the state of emergency in light of recent delta variant news?
theResident
No - I don't trust the infection numbers or the testing numbers. But I don't see over run hospitals or people pleading on Television for oxygen supplies either. I also don't see morgues being over run.
I do see a population in general trying to deal with a bad situation pretty well. By that I mean the man on the street. Not the Government.
Tokyoite
I don't know what it is, but somehow the number of deaths is almost always missing.
It was 4 deaths on Sunday by the way.
Zoroto
That's only 20% of the population. Is this supposed to be positive development? I am not sure if I understand you correctly.
Robert Cikki
LDP propaganda is working at full speed. The same, repetitive phrases over and over again. Like Russian trolls. If we were to take the LDP at face value, then we have already been vaccinated long ago and several times. But, the reality is different
theResident
Yes - 25.000.000 fully vaccinated IS impressive after the awfully mismanaged slow start. Considering that a good chunk of Japanese do not actually want the vaccine then we should be happy about it. As long as you having Pfizer and Moderna (none of that J&J Walmart poo) that offer decent efficacy against the Delta variant - we looking good!
audioboy77
So if I get long covid should I ignore that too?
Akula
81.7% of over 65s have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
57.9% have had both.
Over a third of the total population has now had at least one dose of the vaccine.
70m vaccine doses administered in total.
The news is positive my friends, very few deaths now - but still the conspiracy theorists on this site continue on.
BFPF1159
We have been saying the same stuff for almost 2 years, we know the government don’t test enough. It’s so stupid.
im sat here with my 2 year old with a fever of 39.5 coughing like crazy, got all the symptoms.
took him to the docs on Saturday and was told it’s “just a normal cold, don’t worry”
it’s been like it non stop, took him to a different docs today and was told the same. I asked if we could have a PCR and they said we don’t need one…..
my son gets colds a lot, this isn’t a cold.
the government should test more, but like I said before, they won’t change.
Fuzzy
Yes there has been good progress with the vaccines. But it's looking like too little too late. It is still not high enough to prevent what looks like the next wave. Given the delta variant and a still largely unvaccinated population this will probably be the worst wave so far, maybe the first "bad" wave for Japan. If the Government hadn't dragged its feet on the vaccine rollout I'd be more optimistic. And, not everyone who wants a vaccine can get one. I want it, but I'm still not eligible.
Sven Asai
In the sense that most of the people are happy still having a job under pandemic and therefore do anything but never a testing or a hotel quarantine, those published numbers are still astonishing high and therefore trustworthy, if adding of course the estimated 40% overhead of undetected cases they found out for any country.
as_the_crow_flies
What are you smoking? Can I have some?
Not sure whether to feel sorry for your ignorance, or worried for the risk you pose to the rest of us. Vaccination massively reduces your risk of serious complications and death, but it is not zero. In places with a resurgence in full swing, like UK, most cases and deaths are now vaccinated people. Health services are once again coming under pressure. And remember here the vaccination rate is way behind, and faltering.
Then we don't yet know about the risk of long term complications on vaccinated people, including kidney, liver, heart damage, chronic fatigue, brain fog.
Apart from that, combating the pandemic is a multi-layered thing, and the biggest is to act to protect others, not just yourself. If everyone tries to reduce the risk of asymptomatic spread ie you are infected and infectious, but don't suffer yourself, then it can save others getting symptomatic illness and possibly dying of Covid. In turn, others doing the same reduce your risk. Thinking only of yourself is risky behaviour both for you and for others.
Hakman
So, 392 people in the entire country -- 0.0003% of the population -- have severe symptoms from this virus. By any measure, in any field in which such statistics are used, that would be the classic example of a statistically insignificant number.
And 82% of the cases in Tokyo involve people in their 40s or under -- age groups with near-100% survival rates. Not to mention those in their 50s who tested positive, whose numbers aren't known. Their survival rates are astronomically high too.
And yet despite this, we're still continuing to live in constant fear, with diaper-like pieces of thin cloth stretched across our faces -- including when we're outdoors with no one else anywhere near us as if we're living downwind from Chernobyl?
That's because too many of us are looking at this thing entirely with our emotions and hysterics, mixed in with a good blend of media sensationalism -- at the expense of data, logic, reason, and science.
Protect the vulnerable. If you're one of the vulnerable yourself, such protection starts with you -- and you should be given whatever accommodation you need to protect yourself.
But the rest of us should start living our lives like normal human beings again. Starting with taking off these ridiculous, dehumanizing, faceless-drone-creating, oxygen-stifling, fresh-air-blocking face-diapers that have become a fashion statement for neurotic fear and virtue-signaling.
Hakman
Forgot to mention that with regard to older age groups, a great many of them have already been vaccinated.
Given that the average age of COVID death is around 80, and given that people in that general age group are being vaxxed up in great numbers, the death rate should be plummeting soon, if it isn't already.
The number of cases, while not insignificant, is an overrated number. The death rate is most important. And it's going to drop like a rock in water soon, if it hasn't already.
Antiquesaving
UK first dose 87% fully vaccinated 67%
USA at least one dose 48% fully vaccinated 56%
Both countries are seeing a surge in Delta variant with over 90% of those infected being unvaccinated.
Japan 22% fully vaccinated 12% one dose.
And a surge in new cases despite dropping testing as low as possible
BFPF1159
Hakman
You say protect the vulnerable yet you want to continue like nothing is happening, so what take your mask off and meet someone who is potentially vulnerable and possibly infect them?
the reason why we wear those “face diapers” is to protect others more so than ourselves. It’s comments like yours that are really frustrating because it seems to me that you only care about yourself.
Tokugawa Ieyasu
Positive rates may be up
But a decline in cases
Is overall positive
Antiquesaving
No!
Like with other diseases deaths get the headlines.
But if we take Polio as an example, deaths were not the biggest problem but the long term effects even after recovering.
The same thing is now beginning to come to the forefront with covid as deaths drop.
25% of those that had covid had some form of post disease problems some minor like loss of smell or taste. Some lasted a few months some are permanent.
But as many as 10% are looking at permanent long term problems ranging from minor things like skin problems to major lung damage.
Your shortsighted view that only deaths count is contrary to most medical experts.
CommodoreFlag
Covid-19 is not polio.
Michael O’ Dereiter
I would like to join in this debate, but I do not have a shtick which I can repeat over and over and over and over again.
I feel somehow inadequate.
Tokyo-gaijin
Great. The end of this long dark tunnel is in sight. This drop in numbers almost seems magical.
didou
The problem is that some vaccinated people like you do not care and are responsible for the spreading.
Many non vaccinated are more concerned and conscious
Antiquesaving
Actually if you knew the facts about Polio you would understand the reason for similarities.
Death rates not dissimilar, primary danger is breathing needing mechanical assistance.
High recovery rate and long term effects after contracting the disease a high possibility.
Oh and a simple vaccine that can avoid all the above.
as_the_crow_flies
@Some dude - hope so. Saves banging on. And on. And on. Even though countering misinformation is so important, and good for those who do it. You have to stay sane, too, specially when so many of the comments either come from a parallel universe, or those people are smoking something.
CommodoreFlag
I've actually studied polio and work on vaccines. I think it's you who don't know about polio. Covid-19 is not polio.
carpslidy
@zoroto
A month ago you were saying 60,000,000 would be impossible by july 20 as the government promised. Well it's july 19th and already they are 10,000,000 over that.
And yes the uk is higher but I would rather it takes longer and we all get pfizer or modena, protection is much higher.
Tokugawa Ieyasu
Right, CommodoreFlag
Covid-19 is indeed
Not Polio, duh
blahblah222
I wouldnt even say death is the worst case scenario. With ~10% of patients becoming long haulers, getting long-term covid and no longer being able to work due to chronic fatigue and other symptoms (therefore falling into poverty) is a punishment worse than death in my opinion.
klausdorth
Take my word, too.
The numbers will increase again latest by Thursday, if not manipulated. 600 sounds pretty optimistic to me!
zichi
I see on a tracker only 27 million are fully vaccinated. 21.7%?
Tom
If the SOE is going to have an impact it surely hasn't kicked in yet because Monday's number is up like 45 % or so compared to last week.
Vaccines too late?
Tokyoite
Hmmm. Well I'd say it's at least very high on the list.
Antiquesaving
Ok Tokyo posted the number of tests done on the 18th
2,192 so with today's 727 cases that is a 33% positivity rate
Up to now 23% positivity was the high.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/cards/number-of-tested
Antiquesaving
So 12 deaths but 14 more with severe covid.
Are we now starting to see hospitalisation and severe cases rise following the rise in cases from the past 2 weeks?
Tom
I'd like to add that the loss of smell or taste is actually the result of nerve damage near the brain stem. Most people think it's just a local infection in the nasal passage, but that's wrong. It's the nerves that transmit signals from the sensory organs to the brain that are damaged. So yes, this virus causes brain damage.
knittyelf
My husband and I arrived in the US on Saturday. We both got the vaccine at a local grocery store the very next day. No stupid voucher, no appointment. We just walked in, filled out some forms, and got it. My husband as a Japanese national didn’t even have to show ID. We said his passport was at the house (we hadn’t planned on finding the vaccine so fast), and they said it was no problem
The way Japan is dragging its ass on the vaccines goes beyond incompetence and almost feels intentional. Our stupid vouchers finally arrived in the mail last week along with a note saying no one under 49 could be vaccinated in our ward yet and there was no set date for opening it to those of us in our 30s.
We missed our chance to get it at the mass vaccination center in Tokyo because we didn’t have those stupid vouchers in hand when the slots were open, and now they’re going to close it at the end of next month.
My 60-something mother-in-law managed to get a reservation but just had it canceled because the gov is still messing up the logistics. They said she MAY get her first dose in August, but they really have no idea. It’s absolutely ridiculous.
CommodoreFlag
But not permanent paralysis or meningitis... Also the demographics, route of infection, are different to polio.
The statement that COVID-19 causes nerve damage is also misleading - It can in some cases cause nerve damage in what is likely a very small percentage of cases (we do not know yet but if it is like its cousin SARS probably 0.04% of cases). Saying that loss of smell is caused by brain damage is just lies.
https://hms.harvard.edu/news/how-covid-19-causes-loss-smell
"Together, these data suggest that COVID-19-related anosmia may arise from a temporary loss of function of supporting cells in the olfactory epithelium, which indirectly causes changes to olfactory sensory neurons, the authors said."
People and papers love throwing around these flippant comparisons to polio, the Spanish flu, or smallpox. To make it sound scarier I suppose (and it might even be well intentioned) but all it does is make people distrustful of real science.
It's reminiscent of the Great Recession when everyone became an economist. We are all infectious disease scientists now.
snowymountainhell
Good for you both *@knittyelf 7:53pm. **Perhaps someone means well with their positive reassurances but, any *death, that could have been avoided, is still a tragedy. We remain concerned about the terrible vaccination delays in Japan and those waiting like your husband’s mother. - Best wishes -
knittyelf
@snowymountainhell Thank you. My whole family in the US was vaccinated by the end of April (some as early as Feb). On my husband’s side of the family in Japan, only 1 person has been vaccinated so far. I really hope they can all be vaccinated soon, but it’s not looking hopeful.
Sven Asai
One year ago it was 510, still without any vaccinations. I don’t know at which educational institution they taught you to interpret that as a drop in numbers, but it’s a free world. Keep magically going anyhow. lol
N. Knight
Japan still doing well in the count. UK had 52,000 new cases in a day. But everyone is back in the pubs there.
I have had first vaccine in UK and second in Japan. - so I'm very happy!
Antiquesaving
@CommodoreFlag
For someone that claims to be working in virology.
Posting a Link to something published one year ago.
Very sad, you3 could have at least tried something newer, oh right the new publications and papers are like this:
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/coronavirus-long-term-effects/art-20490351
CommodoreFlag
@Antiquesaving
What exactly in your link contradicts what I said?
Zoroto
According to the Tokyo Gov, the positivity rate is up to 9.6%.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en
Antiquesaving
Yes and I would love the guy doing the math to do my taxes next year.
He must be a genius seeing not a single days in the past 7 days has the positivity rate based on the same numbers on that same website been below 10 most days were between 13% and 20% or more.
He must be that special accountant the one when you ask:
How much does 1+1 equal?
He replies: how much do you want it to be?
justasking
JT should add this stat in the article. I always look for this comment after every report.
Zoroto
I think what happens is that the numbers they post daily is just a preliminary number, and it takes 3-4 days for the full numbers to come in, which then they update for the past days. I didn't check whether the exact numbers for the positivity rate makes sense that way, but I don't think that the number of tests they posted today is complete.
Jijitsu
So that stadiums can be opened to the spectators, as Bach said….
Bach is the Magician Man..a prophet.. Covid works as per the words he utters- somebody give him the WHO’s top post
Antiquesaving
Take any 7 days in the past start From a week ago those numbers are likely fully updated.
You will never get the infection/, positivity rate that was claimed for those weeks or those days.
I have done This never has the official rate met up with the numbers.
My only possible idea of where they get this is that they are only using the numbers from the Tokyo government public testing centres.
If this is the case then it becomes a bigger joke than these claims already are.
Just to make it clear, I have gone back many times to check the updated numbers of tests and infections to recalculate, never arrived at the low rates Tokyo claims.
But what is even more disturbing is that the number of tests done get periodic updates for past days, not once has the number of positive cases been updated.
This would be a near impossibility, how is it possible to suddenly find 2,000 unreported tests on a certain day but not one unreported positive case. Not one!
satoshi matsuda
Hi athetes
I would like you to understand that majority of Japnese people(52%) are still against Tokyo Olympic games.
Some people still misunderstand the few people are protest against the games because Japan decided to hold it. but it is wrong.
Commodore Perry
CommodoreFlagToday 08:11 pm JST
Exactly; good points.
Tokyoite
Just wondering, if crowds at sporting events are "super spreaders" , when will we see protestors outside the baseball (9,000 crowd last wee), Sumo and other events?
https://cn.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-games/olympics-tokyo-spectator-ban-leaves-olympic-athletes-perplexed-idUSL1N2OV069
Shaun Spohn
It is disappointing how slow Japan has been with the vaccination rollout. Vaccination is the key to herd immunity and opening up travel again. I don't think anyone should be allowed to travel anywhere in the world without proof of vaccination against common known illnesses like COVID, measles, etc.... Yes, vaccinated people can still catch the COVID-19, but the odds are low enough that it would be a major damper on the spread.
Kenchi
This is simply not true. I’m not vaccinated nor intend to be and I don’t care
paddletime
a fast drop in numbers, how convenient, so shocking