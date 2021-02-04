Tokyo reports 734 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,574

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 734 new cases of the coronavirus, up 58 from Wednesday.
The number (371 women and 363 men) is the result of 12,785 tests conducted on Feb 1.
By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (138), followed by 120 in their 30s, 104 in their 40s, 97 in their 50s, 64 in their 80s, 62 in their 60s and 55 in their 70s. Sixty-seven cases were 20 or younger.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 115, down 10 from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 892.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,574. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Saitama (241), Kanagawa (224), Osaka (207), Chiba (202), Hokkaido (120), Fukuoka (120), Hyogo (111), Aichi (101), Ibaraki (64), Okinawa (58), Gunma (53) and Kyoto (42).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 79.
13 Comments
Wakarimasen
Lock it all down properly. Enough of these half hearted SOE measures. People are dying out there!!
Zoroto
Once again more 200 60 or older.
Aly Rustom
couldn't have said it better myself.
HBJ
Strange to see more women than men testing positive. I don’t recall the last time this was the case.
fish10
Vaccine roll out NOW. Numbers can go to Zero per day
Ascissor
It's because they jostle with other in meetings to ask endless questions, which is annoying.
Apparently.
Do the hustle
The number of new cases increases even with a state of emergency in place. It seems pretty obvious that the measures being taken are far from sufficient to control the virus. Japan will be battling this virus for years. They are waiting for the vaccine, but it’s gonna be at least six months before any mass inoculations in Japan.
smartacus
HBJ
I was surprised at the large number of women being infected, also. The number of women infected has been higher than men many times in January. I don't believe women go to izakaya as much as men do.
I think they go out a lot together for afternoon teas, lunches and wine bars at night. Maybe that's where they are getting infected.
Luddite
Women are getting covid from their kids, who are passing it around at school.
tooheysnew
@wakarimasen & aly
obviously you two are able to work from home & get paid your full salary.
life must be good if you’re able to sit on your couch, sipping tea & eating crumpets in your slippers & not have to worry about your finances.
as_the_crow_flies
I think they go out a lot together for afternoon teas, lunches and wine bars at night. Maybe that's where they are getting infected.
Much community spread is workplaces, particularly offices. Then people take it home. Household infection is also on the up. The kids then take it to school (quite likely asymptomatically). And round it goes.
Also, women do a lot of the service jobs where they have a lot of contact with a lot of members of the public, close up, speaking. All ways to increase a person's risk, so no surprise that a large number of women are being exposed to the virus as time goes on.
AzabuSamurai
lockdown the vulnerable only.
cleo
Would be if I could get the crumpets.
But wakarimasen and aly are right; we need a proper lockdown to sort this out quickly. Accompanied by proper measures in place to support those whose finances are affected.