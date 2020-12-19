Tokyo reports 736 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,983

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 736 new cases of the coronavirus, up 72 from Friday. The number is the result of 8,727 tests conducted on Dec 16.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 50,890 and the fourth day in a row that infections have topped 600.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (207), followed by 136 in their 30s, 111 in their 40s, 97 in their 50s and 54 in their 60s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, four down from Friday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,983. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (315), Osaka (309), Aichi (230), Saitama (226), Fukuoka (134), Hokkaido (132), Chiba (128), Kyoto (81), Hiroshima (79), Okayama (60), Miyagi (47), Gifu (36), Gunma (30) and Shizuoka (30).
Thirty-seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
24 Comments
tamanegi
How is Tokyo tracing these new infections? Would any of these people had contact with others or been to any shops, restaurants etc, in the past week? Shouldn't the Tokyo government be alerting people related to or in contact with these new cases to self isolate or be tested?
Reckless
We are way past that. It just seems that the virus is not that lethal in Japan thank ghosh.
SandyBeachHeaven
What were the numbers in nursing homes for people aged 70 and above?
Zoroto
Or maybe the Japanese people are just special, right? /s
Zoroto
I don't know. Yesterday there were 48 deaths. So CFR seems about the same, or a little more as everywhere else.
klausdorth
So, probably (or most definitely) Wednesday's results.
Still those in their 20s have the highest numbers.
And it seems that (even) the Tokyo government can't get this virus under control.
With the upcoming bonenkai season I expect it will become worse.
Zoroto
"even"? What is the Tokyo government doing that should get the virus under control, in your opinion? And don't say, "test less", as that's not a measure.
Cricky
Wasn't 500 the cut off point
Reckless
All of Japan has less deaths than even LA, one city. Japanese by luck or some other reason are doing very well.
Fighto!
Using the catastrophe that is the US as a yardstick is not a good idea. Except for a handful of places, just about everywhere has handled this disaster better than the US.
Japan has been impacted by the virus above average on a world scale, below average in the region. Much more work to do before the vaccines start help in 3-6 months.
klausdorth
"Zoroto",
nope, not less testing, but more testing and also more tracing!
Ashley Shiba
The number of deaths are up from a couple a day at the start to now in the 30's and 40's a day, of course, this is nothing if you are comparing to other countries like the US and Canada from hundreds to thousands.
Canada got complacent, (I'm Canadian) thinking they were greater than the States with the numbers not as large as the US and poof up went the numbers. Truly, Canada is on track to match the States when you think we do not have the number of people as the States and where the land mass is greater truly shameful.
Okay, back here to Japan, clearly the 20 and 30 plus something they believe they are exempt from the COVID based on the numbers, and since this is the age group that likes to go out and party you do not think the number are cases are not higher. You bet, just that there is not enough testing being done, and so, we are all at a high risk of getting the COVID until the testing is up.
AG
@tamanegi
Should you work inside the same office with an infected person, authorities will request you to isolate but you will not get tested just based on that.
You will only get tested if you had any “unmasked” risky contact with that person.
I have heard too many of these office clusters lately, that is why the 700’s / 800’s number sounds unrealistic to me for Tokyo.
In simple words, contact tracing is a weak concept around here and the authorities are not considering airborne transmission.
Stay safe and do your best to avoid getting infected, now more than ever. It is spreading at an alarming rate and nothing is being done to slow it down.
Zoroto
Look at the charts for countries of 2000-3000 reported cases a day. Japan is not doing any better than anybody else, actually worse.
Of course, the cases are under-reported for the lack of testing, and so are deaths (for the lack of postmortems).
Reckless
Well I compare Japan to my country so it is doing excellent. Very proud of how they are handling it.
robert maes
Even if, " only " about 50 deaths a day, which I think is an understatement, that does mean we are at a rate of 18 000 + on year basis. And daily deaths are rising as are the cases. That is inevitable.
Japanese government has never really done much, less than in most countries except the US, but as the people have mostly, worn masks, that has been most likely one of the big differences.
As for vaccinations, as I said, I think the priority line is wrong. Of course all medical workers and first line workers first, but then it should be those in their 20's and 30's as they show the least restraint and highest infection rates, and as they move about most, they infect the other age categories more, so they should be 2nd in line
Zoroto
How?
SandyBeachHeaven
Why vaccinate the elderly and dementia patients?
El Rata
Why keep reporting this? Trying to spread gear amog the foreign community? It's pointless IMO, the fearful will remain fearful and the careless will remain careless. No side will change.
Fuzzy
Do you really think that increased testing will significantly reduce risk?
Zoroto
Of course. It would scare the stupid ignorant people into taking the situation seriously.
Fuzzy
I'm all for increased testing. I see the value in knowing the realm situation. But if you think it will magically reduce your risk of getting covid you're an idiot.
i@n
Sounds reasonable unfortunately underlying assumption is unwarranted.
It's still possible for those vaccinatedto spread the virus and infect others
bob
very interesting watching foreigners here in Japan absolutely losing their minds because the Japanese government won't buy into the panic porn
spinningplates
@bob.
Got a story to tell?
No one here is 'losing their mind'.
All I read (for the most part) is a desire for increased testing to reveal the reality of the situation and frustration over the Japanese resignation to 'catch covid in silence' as some kind of civic duty to save the Olympics.
Joking aside, The trajectory we are on is not a great one.