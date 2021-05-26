Tokyo reports 743 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,536

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 743 new coronavirus cases, up 201 from Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 607.

People in their 20s (177 cases) and their 30s (156) accounted for the highest numbers, while 132 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure soared to a record high 1,413, up 119 from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:15 p.m. was 4,536. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (551), Aichi (445), Osaka (331), Okinawa (302), Kanagawa (225), Fukuoka (211), Hiroshima (166), Saitama (164), Hyogo (140), Chiba (123), Okayama (82), Kyoto (81), Shizuoka (79), Gifu (73), Ibaraki (66), Gunma (64), Kumamoto (51), Aomori (51), Tochigi (47), Shiga (42) and Oita (38).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 108.

