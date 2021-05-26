Tokyo reports 743 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,536

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 743 new coronavirus cases, up 201 from Tuesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 607.
People in their 20s (177 cases) and their 30s (156) accounted for the highest numbers, while 132 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure soared to a record high 1,413, up 119 from Tuesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:15 p.m. was 4,536. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (551), Aichi (445), Osaka (331), Okinawa (302), Kanagawa (225), Fukuoka (211), Hiroshima (166), Saitama (164), Hyogo (140), Chiba (123), Okayama (82), Kyoto (81), Shizuoka (79), Gifu (73), Ibaraki (66), Gunma (64), Kumamoto (51), Aomori (51), Tochigi (47), Shiga (42) and Oita (38).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 108.
klausdorth
Keep on rolling.
This will not be the end of the tunnel!
GdTokyo
Right back where we started. Spit....(with a different 2nd consonant. )
robert maes
lets put all the good olympicgames news in a row
record severely sick
record numbers in several prefectures
main Japanese newspaper calls for cancellation being an olympic sponsor
Yesterday the US advised not to travel to Japan
we pull the SDF from vaccinating people to stand by at the Games
top businessleaders and virologists call for cancellation
so, all good reasons to push ahead and have safe and hopeful games. Where is the problem
thelonius
Hmm... down 1 and up 119. How many of the 119 are from Tokyo?
Meiyouwenti
The Tokyo government’s announcement simply means that 743 people tested positive for the virus. Nothing more, nothing less.
Antiquesaving
Every weekend the cases drop and testing drops then as the week continues testing increases and positive cases go up only to drop sharply again each Saturday and Sunday. And the ride up and down goes on week after week.
Oxycodin
hell yeah keep on rolling and hell let the infection spread even higer if thats what it takes for JGOV to take REAL action//// how patahetic
noriahojanen
@thelonius
They've just changed category criteria for severely sick patients.
コロナ重症者1413人に 国の集計変更で119人増
