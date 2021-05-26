Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 743 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,536

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 743 new coronavirus cases, up 201 from Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 607.

People in their 20s (177 cases) and their 30s (156) accounted for the highest numbers, while 132 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure soared to a record high 1,413, up 119 from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:15 p.m. was 4,536. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (551), Aichi (445), Osaka (331), Okinawa (302), Kanagawa (225), Fukuoka (211), Hiroshima (166), Saitama (164), Hyogo (140), Chiba (123), Okayama (82), Kyoto (81), Shizuoka (79), Gifu (73), Ibaraki (66), Gunma (64), Kumamoto (51), Aomori (51), Tochigi (47), Shiga (42) and Oita (38).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 108.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

Keep on rolling.

This will not be the end of the tunnel!

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Right back where we started. Spit....(with a different 2nd consonant. )

7 ( +7 / -0 )

lets put all the good olympicgames news in a row

record severely sick

record numbers in several prefectures

main Japanese newspaper calls for cancellation being an olympic sponsor

Yesterday the US advised not to travel to Japan

we pull the SDF from vaccinating people to stand by at the Games

top businessleaders and virologists call for cancellation

so, all good reasons to push ahead and have safe and hopeful games. Where is the problem

8 ( +8 / -0 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure soared to a record high 1,413, up 119 from Tuesday.

Hmm... down 1 and up 119. How many of the 119 are from Tokyo?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The Tokyo government’s announcement simply means that 743 people tested positive for the virus. Nothing more, nothing less.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Every weekend the cases drop and testing drops then as the week continues testing increases and positive cases go up only to drop sharply again each Saturday and Sunday. And the ride up and down goes on week after week.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

hell yeah keep on rolling and hell let the infection spread even higer if thats what it takes for JGOV to take REAL action//// how patahetic

7 ( +7 / -0 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure soared to a record high 1,413, up 119 from Tuesday.

@thelonius

Hmm... down 1 and up 119. How many of the 119 are from Tokyo?

They've just changed category criteria for severely sick patients.

コロナ重症者1413人に　国の集計変更で119人増

https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGXZQOUA212V30R20C21A5000000/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog