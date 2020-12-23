Tokyo reports 748 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,271

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 748 new cases of the coronavirus, up 185 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 1,925 tests conducted on Dec 20.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 53,130.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (193), followed by 141 in their 30s, 130 in their 40s and 120 in their 50s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, up five from Tuesday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,271. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (346), Osaka (313), Aichi (239), Saitama (230), Fukuoka (156), Chiba (142), Hiroshima (120), Hokkaido (114), Kyoto (88), Gifu (56), Miyagi (51), Okinawa (37), Okayama (35) and Shizuoka (35).
Fifty-six coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
29 Comments
Reckless
Highest Wednesday so far. Let's keep up the preventive measures and hopefully the New Year will be better.
Fighto!
39% is a really high positive rate of those tested. Very troubling. Tokyo must do much, much more in the fight against this horrible virus this season.
Zeram1
What is Suga-San waiting for? Let’s hope that he now has to do something that will suppress this horrible pandemic.
Reckless
Anyone who is out and about in Tokyo for work or whatever knows that this is absolutely inevitable. Trains are crowded, restaurants are full, and everyone has a sense of security based on masks and reducing the number of travelers from abroad. We need to stay vigilant and speed up the vaccine.
Jimizo
A figure for how many in total are hospitalized for Covid rather than just those with severe symptoms would be useful. Keeping an eye on how close Tokyo hospitals are to capacity is important.
Zoroto
This information is readily available on the Tokyo Metropolitan Government website. It's even in English.
Do the hustle
750 positive results from under 2,000 tests? Is it just me or does that seem like a very high percentage?
longtimenosee
It seems high, but when its 3000 a day we'll look back at this as low.
Jimizo
I suppose all the information contained in these articles is available there. Perhaps they shouldn’t bother writing anything and just post links to this website. What do you think?
I just thought it would be a simple and logical addition to the information provided.
Fighto!
Tokyo authorities absolutely should be tracing the movements over the past week of these 748, as much as practical. Cafes, restaurants, train lines, snacks, izakaya etc must be notified and close contacts tested. Time to get serious before it gets out of hand even more!
Sven Asai
That obviously doesn’t work this way, or does it? You beat the little places dead, bars , restaurants, izakaya , rural hotels and ryokan etc. and leave all the real virus superspreaders running as if there was no virus at all, as there are companies, office buildings, schools, department stores, shopping centers, frequented train stations and crowded commuting or transportation and the like. That’s very stupid or even deadly and the exploding infection numbers clearly should show or teach that you are wrong and not I.
willie_html
He’s got a full album of stickers.
kyronstavic
Worth watching, but not worth panicking over, and certainly not worth locking the country down over.
The Toyo Keizai site has a good array of graphs that spell out the situation more clearly than the numbers given here.
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
kurisupisu
On the train out of Osaka now and the guy behind me has a wicked cough, as well as the lady on the port side of the train.
There’s something going around -that’s for sure!
cracaphat
Influenza ka? Lol. Seems that's disappeared for this winter.
Ashley Shiba
Here are some scary points though compared to other countries the death rate is up but again nothing close to other countries. Second point, port of entry I take this is airports the number of people arriving here with the virus is up from a few a day to 18 to 26 on average. How is this happening? Are these people not required to test before coming? These COVID positive people are flying with others' meaning chances of others getting the virus on their flight is high.
tooheysnew
@kyronstavic
Worth watching, but not worth panicking over, and certainly not worth locking the country down over.
totally agree
Wick's pencil
@kyronstavic
Very good site, thanks.
I especially liked the "Tested Positive By Age" section, very informative.
Kitchener Leslie
“Tokyo authorities absolutely should be tracing the movements over the past week of these 748, as much as practical. Cafes, restaurants, train lines, snacks, izakaya etc must be notified and close contacts tested.”
They should have been doing that from the beginning, when numbers were single or double digits, but instead have chosen to do nothing.
我慢 = Keep working at the office, ignore it, hopefully it goes away by magic. Teleworking is lazy.
Oxycodin
If this pandemic is really happening it’s a bit to late for Japan to be changing the focus from Olympic must happen no matter what to We are getting hit by the virus we thought we were invincible too. I still don’t see a pandemic only on Television.
Oxycodin
Teleworking is abusive but forcing workers who can actually do all work with a VPN is a dictator trying to enforce herd immunity
yakyak
Yes, Japan is very good at this.
AG
Every day a new record for that specific day of the week.
And tomorrow Thursday, the day of new records.
Wait for it... Suga is also doing so without any plan in mind.
drlucifer
The number of deaths reported here are way way off the final number for the day, some days it is about half the real number. The number at 9pm is 56 deaths.
drlucifer
At this stage with the virus widely spread in communities, it is impossible. for the past 2-3 weeks the infection route of more than 50 percent of infected are unknown.
Reckless
That's right. Japanese people whose red passports make them immune to coronavirus don't need a pcr test before returning to Japan. They are the ones bringing more infections from abroad and spreading more thoroughly via GOTO travel and they smugly blame foreign residents.
Oxycodin
Time for a 1 month total lock down guys. Let us have a vacation and stay away from the dirty trains that carry covid all around Tokyo and Japan.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
What else is new???.
Osaka_Doug
Thanks for sharing this information, but I agree with Jimizo. More responsible reporting would include this information. To give a better picture of the situation to the public, the media should be reporting this when sharing data specifics about the number of cases. Many people going about their business as normal in Japan mistakenly think if they catch coronavirus, they can recover just like the regular flu.