Tokyo reports 75 coronavirus infections; drops below 100 for 1st time in 7 days

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 75 new coronavirus infections in the capital, dropping to a double-digit level for the first time in seven days.

The tally, down from 106 on Tuesday, brought the total number of cases in Tokyo to more than 7,000.

Tokyo makes up around a third of the total confirmed cases in Japan.

Tokyo has been battling to stem a rebound in infections since a nationwide state of emergency was lifted in late May.

