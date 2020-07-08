Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 75 coronavirus infections; drops below 100 for 1st time in 7 days

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 75 new coronavirus infections in the capital, dropping to a double-digit level for the first time in seven days.

The tally, down from 106 on Tuesday, brought the total number of cases in Tokyo to more than 7,000.

Tokyo makes up around a third of the total confirmed cases in Japan.

Tokyo has been battling to stem a rebound in infections since a nationwide state of emergency was lifted in late May.

Maybe they only had time to test in Ikebukuro and not Kabukicho as well....

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Good news.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A good sign with a big drop - only one case in Kanagawa too.

I think we'll start to see Japan get back on top of COVID again pretty quickly.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Like I said before:

Cases will rise, cases will fall.

That is absolutely normal.

Just follow the basic rules: Wear mask, wash hands, use sanitizers, keep social distance where it is possible and everything will be fine!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

These are not the real numbers. I have a friend who is a doctor and he said they have no obligation to report the numbers of covid. Only if asked , they will report the number but otherwise many many many cases go unreported. He said they are contacted a few times a week, in which they divulge numbers but the officials can report any number they want.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Maybe less were tested? who's knows it's never reported!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Shinjuku has established a policy of paying 100,000 yen per person to those who live in the ward and are infected with the new corona virus.

Could this be the true reason behind the spike !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

