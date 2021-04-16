Tokyo reports 759 coronavirus cases; 1,161 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 759 new cases of the coronavirus, up 92 from Friday. Osaka once again topped the nation's count, with 1,161, surpassing 1,000 for the 5th consecutive day.
The number (434 men and 325 women) is the result of 9,648 tests conducted on April 14. By age group, people in their 20s (239 cases) and their 30s (156) accounted for the highest numbers, while 101 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 702.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Zoroto
Up 30+% over last Saturday.
Zeram1
And the only routine testing being touted by those in power, is that of the incoming olympic athletes... incredible!
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
The 80% that want the Olympics cancelled should boycott everything that has to do with them, and physically write to the leaders with real snail mail. They have to open those, but email they do not.
Michael Machida
Wow! Japan is doing a great job containing the virus. As they said: They are working hard to stamp out the pandemic in Japan. But, I thought they meant that the numbers would go down. Not up.
Zeram1
So the downvote is that it's even better for less testing of the general populous than the dismal current levels? Some of you flag wavers are incredible!
Speed
Even when Osaka's numbers dwarf Tokyo's, Tokyo's #s are always being reported. Heavily biased reporting.
Tora
Will be around 500-800 for another two weeks following quasi-lockdown starting on Monday and will then fall 50-60%. Wave 4 will then be completed.
The people of Tokyo will be congratulated for their "outstanding job of suppressing the virus through perseverance and hardship" and Go To Travel will begin again.
Then onto wave 5.
Monty
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45
45 among 14.000.000 is 0,0003 %
That is all what need to be said to this reported numbers.
Goodlucktoyou
@monty, that’s 9,648 tests for 14,000,000 people.
bokuda
the info i have is that they won't test you for Covid even in your dying bed at the hospital.
they will fill up the papers with anyother pathology derived from Covid without mentioning covid.
Whatsnext
Your right Monty. And I think the only people that don't get it is the media because Japanese people definitely get it. People are out and about enjoying their lives. It's only the media that is in the land of make believe and their very few followers.
Whatsnext
No bokuda. You must have bad info. To even get considered to stay in a hospital you must be subject to a pcr test. I was sick with some bacterial infection last year, almost died, but I had to do pcr test before getting a bed. That hospital was practically empty.
hatsufred
Credit where credit is due - they are nearly testing 10,000 WoW
TARA TAN KITAOKA
GOD.
as_the_crow_flies
One problem is getting admitted to hospital with Covid. Some die while 'recovering' at home ie diagnosed with Covid, sick, but refused admission to hospital. The criteria for getting a pcr test are also rigid, don't correspond to the massive variation in symptoms, and designed to disqualify you for a test. e.g. You must have a high fever for 4 days, even though many people do not get this, or do not get it at the start. In the same way, you are supposed to prove you have had contact with an infected person, even though we all know there has been community spread for at least a year, probably nearer 15 months, so chances are it was passed to you by an asymptomatic person, who by definition you cannot know you caught it from. The main means of transmission has been shown to be airborne, whether by droplets or aerosolised, and aerosols can stay airborne and active for hours in a space. Because of J-Gov's refusal to acknowledge these realities, many people are not getting a test, many asymptomatic people are out and about passing it on, or doing it within their workplace or household, and people who are feeling very unwell are being fobbed off and unable to get admission to hospital.
The danger is, as the number of ICU beds and staff is limited, that a spike will lead to rationing of ICU treatment, and very sick people, whether from Covid or other health problems will die as a result. Also, many have reported feeling okay, but suddenly worsening, or their oxygen saturation drops dangerously low but they don:t realise, and lack of immediate ICU admission for these people can be fatal. Countries with near-overrun health systems are living this, e.g. Philippines, Brazil. The government needs to do everything to avoid getting to this situation.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
I think they update TokyoToday around 7pm or so and fill in all the numbers of the prefectures.