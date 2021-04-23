Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 759 coronavirus cases; 1,162 for Osaka

18 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 759 new cases of the coronavirus, down 102 from Thursday. Osaka continued to top the nation's count with 1,162 cases.

In Tokyo, by age group, people in their 20s (226 cases) and their 30s (145) accounted for the highest numbers, while 82 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 52, up four from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 816, up 11 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

18 Comments
Login to comment

As for other prefectures:

Ehime + 52 today! Also in "my area".

It's closing in and no fun at all!

With the upcoming Golden Week I expect the numbers to increase, despite the so-called "State-of-emergency" for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

number of tests missing again.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

9,195 tests

12 ( +13 / -1 )

How nice to have such a good behaving virus in Tokyo. A bit up, a bit down. This is ridiculous in a city of 30 million.

we prefer the truth from government. There is more than enough manga and silly tv for the fairytales

9 ( +11 / -2 )

Proof once again that the Japanese way is obviously the best way. Everyone is free to travel,go out to eat, shop and do a myriad of things to live a normal life. Obviously something is being done right, so we travel and shop and enjoy.

-19 ( +2 / -21 )

@klasusdorth

I agree. With GW coming next week — even with the SOE — it’s going to get worse, unfortunately.

The numbers are bad, and getting worse, and I would hope that everyone realizes that a number represents a person with a new and potentially debilitating or fatal problem.

Hope Ehime stays relatively calm (I’m in the center of Osaka), but hope and predictions don’t always happily match up. Do what you can to gave a relaxing GW and keep safe!

2 ( +5 / -3 )

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 759 new cases of the coronavirus, down 102 from Thursday.

This is wonderful news...amazing...with a smile on my face and spring in my step I stand to attention and salute J- govt. Under the fearless leadership of the almighty LDP the virus is in full retreat...Mere hours after the announcement of ' strong and powerful ' measures from next week that will include such drastic measures as closing bars another hour earlier , asking them to stop serving alcohol during daytime and closing shopping centres , the virus is shaking in it's boots and making a hasty retreat. The announced SOE measures are so powerful they will beat the virus as scheduled in 3 weeks ' without fail' even while the populace continues to pack trains and offices during the weekday working hours in an effort to keep the economy strong. These mighty steps under the unwavering leadership of the party will ensure ' safe and successful Olympics and prove once and for all that Japanese mindo and way is superior in beating the virus. I am very happy to be living in beautiful Japan.

12 ( +14 / -2 )

I agree with marcello. He knows exactly what is the truth.

-8 ( +2 / -10 )

lol - who would downvote someone for posting the number of tests?

8 ( +10 / -2 )

Well I had to go into Tokyo for some business before the lockdown and it was crowded as usual with packed trains even after lunchtime. At least people are wearing masks.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

I think the Japanese Government knows what they are doing. Give them a chance. They will kick in.

[ Sarcastic Mike! ]

"Tokyo reports 759 coronavirus cases"

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Is the virus unique in its behaviour in Japan. In most countries it keeps going up and up, until some action is taken and then it goes down. But in Japan it reaches a kind peak and then hovers around that for weeks, a bit more or less according to the day. Take Ehime for example already 3 weeks or more. some day in the 20s or 30s other in the 40s or low 50s. It never gets higher and after a lower day in the 20s it is back in the higher range the next day. This behaviour is inconsistent with the rest of the world. But of course the reason is actually simple - limited number of tests. If you limit the number of tests you reach a number of cases you just can never go over. Osaka seems to be at that the last few days and of course Tokyo is the master, although there the numbers are so against the science one has to think there is more to it than just limited number testing with 50% positive cases one day of low testing and then 15% positive the next when there is a little more testing. Or is the Japanese virus really that unique?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Lack of testing is unique. Sigh ...

3 ( +3 / -0 )

How come 759 is not found or quoted from the reference link which says 861?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Maybe not posted yet for 23rd

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Obviously something is being done right, so we travel and shop and enjoy.

Famous last words?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Quite obviously Kyakusenbi_Arimasu doesn't understand what's going on or what people write.

So, let me try to make it very easy for you: "marcelito" (not marcello!!) most definitely wrote this in sarcasm mode, you know, where you reverse the wording of everything you actually wanted to say. Okay?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Is the virus unique in its behaviour in Japan. In most countries it keeps going up and up, until some action is taken and then it goes down. But in Japan it reaches a kind peak and then hovers around that for weeks, a bit more or less according to the day. 

You need to understand the unique Japanese mindo is very effective against the virus...I know it because Aso sensei said so and NHK reported it. So it is the truth. Also there are whispers that our fearless LDP leaders defeated the virus in hand to hand combat and in doing so saved the Olympics as a symbol of their victory over the nasty Covid.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog