Tokyo reports 76 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 501

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 76 new coronavirus cases, up 30 from Tuesday and 36 more than last Wednesday. It was the highest number since Oct 16.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 49, up three from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 501. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (61), Kyoto (36), Okinawa (27), Hokkaido (26) and Hyogo (22).

In Yamaguchi Prefecture, the U.S. Marine Corps said that 80 people at its Iwakuni base had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Four coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationwide.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today