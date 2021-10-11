Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 77 coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 77 new coronavirus cases, up 28 from Monday and 67 down from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 55, seven down from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 444, down 34 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

2 Comments
It gets super low because even little kids are wearing masks properly, thanks to the Shinto Gods protecting them.

Most of Japan rocks.

77 cases in Tokyo on the day that 77% of the entire adult population (aged 18+) has been reported to be fully vaccinated.

Well, good for Tokyo and the people living there (if the count is not fake)!

Once again, in our little area the numbers have not changed!

What are we doing wrong? Or is it ....... ?

