Tokyo reports 77 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 77 new coronavirus cases, up 28 from Monday and 67 down from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 55, seven down from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 444, down 34 from Monday.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

