Tokyo reports 78 new coronavirus cases

A shopping district in Tokyo is crammed with people looking for year-end bargains on Friday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 78 new coronavirus cases, up 14 from Thursday and 39 more than last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 49, up three from Thursday.





