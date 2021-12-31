Tokyo reports 78 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 78 new coronavirus cases, up 14 from Thursday and 39 more than last Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 49, up three from Thursday.
5 Comments
Good
Happy New Year all!
Mitsuo Matsuyama
A number of 1 person hospitalized with severe symptons in Tokyo.
The total number is 49 among those with severe symptons
I know there are more people in hospital, but I guess this number are those who have mild symptons? Am I right to say that?
klausdorth
Exactly 100 percent increase compared with last week! More to come I'm afraid.
Fuzzy
78 on all of Tokyo... I'd say there are about 78 just in that photo.
hattorikun
Was out for a drive and major roads in the neighborhood were still crowded… Seemed a lot of folks remain in town this year,again.
Mitsuo Matsuyama
December 29 - 466 new cases - 4 deaths.
December 30 - 490 new cases - 0 deaths.
The number of cases are increasing little by little. I wonder if this number of cases are related to people traleving other prefectures.