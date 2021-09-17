Tokyo reports 782 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 782 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Thursday and 460 down from last Friday. It is the 26th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 945.7.
People in their 20s (190 cases) and their 30s (144) accounted for the highest numbers, while 163 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 179, down three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,615, down 128 from Thursday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
klausdorth
Decreasing further and further.
Looking good so far ....
... but as always I ask for the test count.
ShinkansenCaboose
Excellent
TheTruthIsOutThere
Does it really matter ?
The positivity rate is between 12 and 13% with around 10,000 daily tests (average on a week).
Zoroto
That shows there is not enough testing. WHO's recommendation is to test to get it under 5% positivity rate.
My company closed the office again, and now stuck at home again :( The main reason given was the low amount of testing.
TheTruthIsOutThere
@Zoroto
I agree, with so low testing, Japan does not know the real situation. Even with the medical system being out of limit, they do not care at all for real prevention. Nothing is set up to deal with the next wave, poor country leadership.
ShinkansenCaboose
I would refuse to be randomly tested just because people want to balance stat numbers.
Test the sick and not the healthy.
TheTruthIsOutThere
ShinkansenCaboose Today 05:37 pm JST
I would refuse to be randomly tested just because people want to balance stat numbers.
Test the sick and not the healthy.
No country is making random tests, what are you talking about ?
Leighton Rutt
It's good to see the numbers dropping in Tokyo, but I wonder if it shall continue. The worry is the numbers under 30 who are being tested positive. They still are representing just over 45% of today's statistics.
Can someone please advise me on how to look back on previous days here in Japan Today?
I have searched other sites but the figures do not correspond correctly.
Have a great and safe weekend.
Sven Asai
I agree with the 5% target rate for testing on Covid-19 that other commenters already named.
ian
Maybe browse your comment history and look at the article at the articles your comments are in if they still exist.
Or you can look at the source that toyokeizai site is using, the site that JT uses in turn as source for covid stats
Jimizo
I think some are under the impression that mass testing means suddenly being pulled out of their crocs in the aisles of Costco and having a swab inserted. Absolutely hysterical.
Anyway, more encouraging news with the lower hospitalizations around the country. Let’s see how the death figures pan out over the next few weeks.
Cautiously optimistic.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Only 25 deaths declared today for Tokyo.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Science may be viewed as the pursuit of knowledge to understand phenomenon. I feel the mistake everyone makes is any assumption that what the Japanese government is doing is scientific. In reality, this country is running a glorified PR campaign, much like how Trump was in America last year. It's not designed to find out who is infected or where the clusters are coming from, it's about making Japan - and those in power - look good any way possible.
The fact that Japan hasn't seen an explosion of hospitalizations or deaths on the magnitude of other major countries has worked in favor of this agenda, for it absolves those in charge from facing bad press or global criticism and condemnation. In no way was it a coincidence that Tokyo never "found" 6000 cases in a single day during this wave. It's not that it couldn't, or that the cases weren't there. By creating higher eligibility thresholds for free testing by which it could reject people on the grounds of not being "sick enough" and making others pay 30,000 Yen+ for private tests, victory was achieved.
So while the government can now go on a victory lap and say how wonderful it has done to stop the virus and look to the future with "dynamic new PM candidates", people have died, people continue to die, people are dying at home, countless businesses have been lost forever, people's lives have been ruined, stores are gone...misery for so many but none to be had by any in control. The only group that seems totally unaffected by any of this is the ruling class. All of this and yet still the government doesn't have the integrity to test like other developed countries for an accurate picture.
It's confusing to say the least. If hospitalizations are going down, the victory narrative wouldn't change even if there were 10X more cases discovered per day. In fact, finding more cases would actually help the government's so-called "priority" of making sure people continue to take the virus seriously. Only 700 new positives after going days and days with 5500? It's a drop in the bucket, who cares. But if there were still 5500 per day now, some might realize danger is still out there, and with that, seek vaccination for those who have yet to. Instead you have what is likely to be a major drop in vaccinations and a potential spike in infections as Autumn progresses, because no one cares anymore.
If you ask me, the real disease here is that of a sick, decaying political party system. One - the LDP - has unchecked, absolute control over this county, the others being so weak and feeble that none dare say anything to rock the boat in fear of losing even more relevancy. Imagine if there was a group demanding accountability for the low testing and the mistakes made with vaccine distribution. The LDP would crush it with rhetoric about how it "defended Japan against the worst" of the virus and "had a successful pandemic Olympic event". So no one speaks, least of all the Japanese people who seem sadly totally unwilling to hold their leaders accountable or actually speak out against them.
I must say as a foreigner looking at all of this from an "outside" perspective, it's really sad.
rainyday
Its not about random testing, its about making testing available for people who want or need it. The testing system they have now is clearly designed to make it as difficult as possible to get tested as a deliberate way of limiting the number of tests done. Its outrageous.
Also, its not just the sick who need testing, people who may have been exposed and want to know if they are infected should have access too.
ian
Is it really (still?) hard to get tested?
It seems nobody has complainedof that for a long time now (or maybe I just missed it)
What I've just been seeing is the same regurgitated beliefs from more than a year ago.
Zoroto
Look at Patrick Harlan, the well-known gai-tarento. He was on the news and said that in a period of one week, him, his wife and 2 kids were tested positive.
Do you think if this was the average Salaryman Taro-san the whole family would be tested? Of course not. Taro san would be taking the train from Saitama to Tokyo to sit at his desk hankoing documents all day long while sick.
falseflagsteve
Foreigner
Do you have any evidence that the government is deliberately keeping numbers down to look good?
I would say the fact that deaths have been low compared to Western countries that implemented lockdowns mean their policies were rather successful. Most of us have carried on life as normal, hopefully the minority can start soon and small businesses can prosper.
ian
Easy to get tests here for under 3000, I’ve seen a few times free testing in Osaka and once in Fukuoka when I took a trip.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Thank you for your words, I feel exactly the same. Good analysis of the situation.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Exactly. And people who does not (want to) understand that and simply hopeless.
ian
That is why I'm asking.
Tests are covered by insurance doctors will order them if they assess possible coronavirus infection.
Lots of testing centers too
falseflagsteve
ian
Part fo the continued fear mongering I guess, it’s relentless and tiresome.
ian
Even the lady poster here who thought of donating blood long time ago just to get tested have posted recently that she just tested twice.
(Don't wanna drop names anymore)
snowymountainhell
“Cautiously optimistic.” seems to be the most reasonable observation & sensible assessment of this week’s “numbers”. In the meantime, wear masks in public, wash hands frequently and curb the need to just be selfish. - We all want this to end as soon as possible.
ian
I don't think it's fear mongering for many, just fear.
What the minds spouts are downright comical as a result.
Just some where above someone puts forth some imaginary high case numbers, even using the word suppose to make it clear
And then proceeded to question if it's not criminal negligence or something not to address that imaginary number.
Ludicrous
LotusKobe
Foreigner in Tokyo
Thank you very much for your great contribution. I fully agree with you.
stickman1760
Enough of this hand wringing nonsense.
open the bars up. It’s time to get back to normal.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Well, yes. How many tests are being conducted each day? If you have 10,000 or so now in Tokyo - a city of 14,000,000 - is that really a good sample size? At the moment, the test results are returning around 800 - 1000 per day. Assuming that positivity rate would remain constant, if testing were to be increased tenfold, that would mean roughly 8,000-10,000 positives per day. You can see the problem; the wave has supposedly peaked, yet the infections would actually be paradoxically higher than at the height of said peak.
How does any of this benefit public health? It doesn't. When people see high numbers, they take things more seriously. When people see low numbers they lower their guard and resume normalcy. If the government is bold enough to declare the worst of wave 5 over, it should at least have scientifically valid data to support it. Testing a small group of individuals who suspect they are infected is basically a control group. We need a variable group, i.e. people selected from the population at random. So who then benefits from the above scenario? The government. The same government that has a very unfavorable approval rating and that is soon facing a national election.
Keep in mind I am not necessarily accusing the government of an evil conspiracy. I repeatedly use the word "negligence". Of course there may very well be some in power intentionally doing this, but I am far more likely to believe it's just Japan being Japan, and more specifically old people who think they know what's best and what's right because of their seniority, and won't listen to any reason or logic contrary to their own. Just imagine a 30-year old female epidemiologist trying to convince a 67-year old male politician or bureaucrat about why mass testing is important.
I agree and have never been in favor of these pointless SOEs. Enough people here seem to be personally responsible enough to take preventative measures into their own hands (usually when the case numbers get high) that the SOEs just seek to punish. So it's OK that someone can take a packed train from Chichibu to Shonan for hours each day with thousands of people, but somehow going to a bar after work with maybe 20 people is not. These SOEs have basically tried to punish society and make people's lives devoid of any fun as an incentive to comply.
cleo
Policies my eye.
People in Japan wear masks without needing to be told to and without kicking up a fuss about freedumbs and lack of oxygen, they don’t shake hands so much or go around hugging all and sundry.
The virus had/has a harder time spreading here mostly because of social customs, not political policies. The GoToSpread the virus campaigns, the decision to hold a major international sporting event come what may, the decision to cut train services, close restaurants early, etc., etc., were moronic and led directly to every single spike Japan has experienced.
ShinkansenCaboose
Foreigner in Tokyo: You want random testing. Sorry. No can do. I am healthy.
Random testing opens up a dangerous can of worms. Sort of like being forced to give blood so they can check you for a wide variety of issues they think you might have!
falseflagsteve
Foreigner
Trains have to be packed, the economy needs to keep on. Easy to find bars open anyway, there’s places down the road from me open until 4am, openly advertising the fact. I’ve carried on life almost as normal, whilst taking sensible precautions of course
Cleo
The government policies would have been made predicting the way Japanese behave. They have the Covid facts, most in danger are elderly who will wear masks and the obese who are a small minority. They know physical contact is not the same as in the West and know how people will comply with mask wearing. The low deaths without using lockdowns and draconian measures show the policies to have been effective.
gakinotsukai
For the 57th time, please read :
