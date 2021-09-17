Tokyo reports 782 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 782 new coronavirus cases, down 49 from Thursday and 460 down from last Friday. It is the 26th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 945.7.

People in their 20s (190 cases) and their 30s (144) accounted for the highest numbers, while 163 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 179, down three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,615, down 128 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

