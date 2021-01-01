Tokyo reports 783 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,247

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 783 new cases of the coronavirus, down 554 from Thursday’s record high 1,337.
The number is the result of 6,363 tests conducted on Dec 9.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 60,960.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (234), followed by 143 in their 30s, 132 in their 40s, 104 in their 50s and 59 in their 60s. Forty-four cases were younger than 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 88, one down from Thursday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,247. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (470), Osaka (262), Saitama (221), Aichi (193), Fukuoka (158), Chiba (144), Hyogo (128), Kyoto (103), Hokkaido (98), Hiroshima (73), Gifu (54), Tochigi (54), Okinawa (48) and Shizuoka (36).
Forty-nine coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
Zoroto
Unsurprisingly, the testing has screeched to a halt, the fax machines fell silent, and nobody is around to transcribe those few reports that did come in. The only thing that's not taking a well-deserved year-end holiday is the virus.
Expect relatively low numbers until next Tuesday or Wednesday.
cracaphat
Only 88 severe cases? Oh, the US and UK would die for Japan's numbers.
TokyoJoe
783 out of how many tests?
Reckless
Heading in the right direction - DOWN!
blahblah222
With the testing wayyy down due to the new years holidays, I expect the national government to declare complete and total victory after the new years break and restart the Go-To programs, and Suga's support will probably surge back to 80%.
Space Cochonne
Yes number are probably going to go down and up again from middle of next week. Then...are we going to get a new alert level ? A new color for the Tokyo tower ? Koike on TV in a hazmat suit ?
Northernlife
Orders out keep those numbers down...
robert maes
It is mindbogling. Just watching and hoping every day, at least one of these selfish bureaucrats who think themselves “ leaders” shows some courage and makes a decision.
A real lockdown, or at least the confirmations on the Pfizer and Moderne vaccines and planning the inoculation campaign. But no. A senseless PM saying he will do” all necessary “ and do nothing. Promising Olympics agains all sense and reason.
i own 3 businesses in Japan but if these mindless politicians don’t act, I ‘ll close them.
This is pathetic.
yoshisan88
￥9,800 for a covid-19 test? No wonder test rate is so low in Japan.
Northernlife
@robert maes yeah don't think your really going to see any action there its been 12 months now and look how they fumbled the ball all over the show. Pathetic yes it is but nothing will change until Japan gets some real leaders.
SandyBeachHeaven
There are many companies selling do it yourself PCR test kits, and they are all about ¥4000. Same kind of competition like phone plans. None:
Zoroto
Maybe you should consider educating yourself of the difference between a PCR test and an antigen test. Nobody is selling do-it-yourself PCR tests.
AG
@yoshisan88
The saliva tests, which are unreliable and positive cases not disclosed, are at a lower price indeed.
However PCR at private clinics, are selling at ¥30,000/¥40,000, completely making it impossible for the common salarymen to be able to afford.
Important to highlight that, those mentioned above do not count to the daily tally, being private clinics.
Only the one’s booked via health care line count. A public service that basically refuses all requests... oh this when the line is not busy.
Anyway, Happy New Year everyone.
Please take care, be patient avoiding gatherings and indoors for a while and... take this seriously.
SandyBeachHeaven
ZORO-san:
Check out the posters on the windows and walls of MatsumotoKyoshi. Not ssure if I am allowed to write a name of a drug store chain here, and since I cannot post pictures, you will have to look for yourself. Each company says PCR home test kit.
Fighto!
Extremely troubling numbers. Almost ZERO testing, which is unbelievable in the middle of a disaster.
zichi
New PCR testing shops opening for ¥2,900. plus ¥6,000 (excluding tax) for a negative certificate – with test results provided the next day.
https://www.timeout.com/tokyo/news/this-new-covid-19-testing-centre-in-shinbashi-offers-pcr-tests-for-just-2-900-120220
SandyBeachHeaven
Thanks Zichi.
Ashley Shiba
There are now over 10 thousand plus positive cases and rising each day in Tokyo and other areas of Japan the numbers keep rising not at the pace of Tokyo but still rising.
Here is what we need to be concerned about not only the numbers they post each day, however, the people who were tested positive were did they pick it up and how long were they out and about before getting testing positive.
Here is another point of concern it appears the number of under the age of 20 is rising and having an elementary school age son that is a concern.
cracaphat
Just finished watching the BBC News. There were 55,892 NEW cases in the UK yesterday.The last seven day average of new cases is 42,765.There were 964 deaths yesterday as well,bringing the past week average to 564 deaths per day.Those numbers are extremely worrying and all the other worrisome adjectives that go with such numbers.Many of yous map of reality is distorted.If I were in the UK reading those numbers,I'd be very concerned.But for those going off on Japan's numbers,how would you react to the above numbers if it were for Japan?
AG
@zichi
Correct, saliva tests.
Not the proper PCR nose swab one.
That one, being by far the most accurate, would cost ¥30,000/¥40,000.
While these saliva tests are better than nothing, there are very few places to get it done, resulting in a long wait to get tested, more than 4/5 days from what I heard.
Very little efforts to facilitate testing.
I’d be celebrating these baby steps if we were talking about a third world country like Zambia.
Nothing against Zambia though, beautiful country.
Fighto!
With the greatest of respect, the majority of people are not concerned with the situation in places that have no connection to them, like the UK.
This is Japan Today.
zichi
AG
copy that!
Zaphod
cracaphat.
...and nobody pointed out to you that "cases" is an irrelevant piece of information?
Zoroto
No, they do not. You need special machines to get the result of a PCR test.
zichi
Not all victims die from the virus but there are survivors who are left with serious lung and health problems. Not being able to breathe probably is terrifying. Experienced something of that after my op and for several months more until I recovered better.
Wobot
If you're just looking at cases of 'the novel coronavirus' then you could pretty much say 'the flu'.
Only severe cases and deaths are of any real significance and thankfully they are very low. Or at least it doesn't seem like the Japanese government is hiding the bodies, is it?
Also, the way people talk about 'a real lockdown' is like how people talk about communism - it just hasn't been done yet! Despite the fact we now have over twenty peer-reviewed studies on outcomes (not models) showing they don't work: https://thefatemperor.com/published-papers-and-data-on-lockdown-weak-efficacy-and-lockdown-huge-harms/ (use the Sci Hub site if something's paywalled)
Zoroto
Zambia is actually doing better than Japan. Fewer deaths and cases per capita, with essentially the same amount of testing.
tamanegi
Good to see the number down by a lot from yesterday. Having ladies advertising pcr testing at super spreader locations will also raise public awareness. Keep well Tokyo!
cracaphat
But broadening horizons can keep things in perspective rather than the blind panic going around needlessly.Seeing numbers related to a country that has half the population of Japan and not so different in sq meters has some bearing.
Oh really? So why does JT give us the daily blow by blow of NEW CASES then?
Monty
Hey Moderators...
You are probably still drunk from your new years party...
blvtzpk
@Zotoro
You’re absolutely correct.
Some people will make up anything to attract attention to themselves on this site.