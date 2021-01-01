Tokyo reports 783 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,247

A couple of women advertise PCR testing for COVID-19 near the front entrance gate for Meiji Shrine in Tokyo on Friday,

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 783 new cases of the coronavirus, down 554 from Thursday’s record high 1,337.

The number is the result of 6,363 tests conducted on Dec 9.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 60,960.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (234), followed by 143 in their 30s, 132 in their 40s, 104 in their 50s and 59 in their 60s. Forty-four cases were younger than 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 88, one down from Thursday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,247. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (470), Osaka (262), Saitama (221), Aichi (193), Fukuoka (158), Chiba (144), Hyogo (128), Kyoto (103), Hokkaido (98), Hiroshima (73), Gifu (54), Tochigi (54), Okinawa (48) and Shizuoka (36).

Forty-nine coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

