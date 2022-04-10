Tokyo reports 8,026 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 8,026 new coronavirus cases, down 76 from Saturday and up 127 from last Sunday.

By age group, 1,576 cases were in their 20s, 1,480 in their 30s and 1,267 in their 40s, while 1,0240 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,352 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 29, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (2,254), Hokkaido (2,145), Hyogo (2,010), Okinawa (1,153), Niigata (896), Nagano (732), Mie (630), Okayama (622), Kagoshima (610), Fukushima (531), Gunma (501), Nara (481), Oita (422), Wakayama (328), Kagawa (324), Ishikawa (293), Ehime (278), Fukui (220), Yamanashi (196) and Yamagata (159).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

