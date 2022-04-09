Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 8,102 new coronavirus

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 8,102 new coronavirus cases, down 10 from Friday and up 707 from last Saturday.

By age group, 1,691 cases were in their 20s, 1,482 in their 30s and 1,255 in their 40s, while 1,030 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,320 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 29, down one from Friday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (1,833), Okinawa (1,524), Kyoto (992), Fukushima (654), Okayama (642), Miyagi (567), Mie (555), Gunma (502), Oita (465), Nara (445), Iwate (378), Kagawa (351), Yamaguchi (345), Ehime (312), Fukui (223), and Yamagata (185).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

