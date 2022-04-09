Tokyo reports 8,102 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 8,102 new coronavirus cases, down 10 from Friday and up 707 from last Saturday.
By age group, 1,691 cases were in their 20s, 1,482 in their 30s and 1,255 in their 40s, while 1,030 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,320 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 29, down one from Friday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (1,833), Okinawa (1,524), Kyoto (992), Fukushima (654), Okayama (642), Miyagi (567), Mie (555), Gunma (502), Oita (465), Nara (445), Iwate (378), Kagawa (351), Yamaguchi (345), Ehime (312), Ishikawa (301), Fukui (223), and Yamagata (185).
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Thomas Goodtime
Driving through Shibuya today, the crowds were incredible. Like old times.
And lots of non masked people. I don't think people care so much anymore, hence the numbers not really going down.
Rain Man
@Thomas, people have indeed stopped caring. I recently made a trip back to my home country and it was refreshing to see just how little anyone cared and were living as normal, and nothing was overwhelmed. I hope Japan continues to drop all restrictions on borders and quarantine and tourists, this thing is never going away. Hoping to have my friends from overseas here for summer fireworks and partying this year, fingers crossed!
Nihon Tora
@Thomas - maybe it's just Shibuya where there are a lot of younger people. I can't say I've noticed any change whatsoever in mask-wearing in other parts of Tokyo - still very close to 100% of people wearing them indoors and out.
justasking
I hope they don't come, because what you said shows that you are one of the reasons why we can never ever get out of this pandemic.
Rain Man
I have followed the law and all advice given by the government during this and have not once strayed from it. If the borders open for tourists, I will invite my friends to Japan. I am doing nothing wrong, regardless of your thoughts and feelings my friend.
zichi
There have been no tourists for what, 2&1/2 years but there were waves of various Covid, increase in cases and deaths so nothing to do with the tourists then.
Open the borders again to the vaccinated and those with negative PCR tests.
AgentX
Wrong. On the other hand, the likes of yourself are so easily stirred up by MSM and are perpetuating the problems.
Do you know the connection between Pfizer and Reuters?
justasking
I don't listen or read MSM and their opinions. I simply listen to facts, doctors and scientists. Unlike you, you probably think you're woke by listening to Tiktokers.