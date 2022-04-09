Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 8,102 new coronavirus cases

6 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 8,102 new coronavirus cases, down 10 from Friday and up 707 from last Saturday.

By age group, 1,691 cases were in their 20s, 1,482 in their 30s and 1,255 in their 40s, while 1,030 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,320 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 29, down one from Friday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (1,833), Okinawa (1,524), Kyoto (992), Fukushima (654), Okayama (642), Miyagi (567), Mie (555), Gunma (502), Oita (465), Nara (445), Iwate (378), Kagawa (351), Yamaguchi (345), Ehime (312), Ishikawa (301), Fukui (223), and Yamagata (185).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

Driving through Shibuya today, the crowds were incredible. Like old times.

And lots of non masked people. I don't think people care so much anymore, hence the numbers not really going down.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

@Thomas, people have indeed stopped caring. I recently made a trip back to my home country and it was refreshing to see just how little anyone cared and were living as normal, and nothing was overwhelmed. I hope Japan continues to drop all restrictions on borders and quarantine and tourists, this thing is never going away. Hoping to have my friends from overseas here for summer fireworks and partying this year, fingers crossed!

2 ( +5 / -3 )

@Thomas - maybe it's just Shibuya where there are a lot of younger people. I can't say I've noticed any change whatsoever in mask-wearing in other parts of Tokyo - still very close to 100% of people wearing them indoors and out.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Hoping to have my friends from overseas here for summer fireworks and partying this year, fingers crossed!

I hope they don't come, because what you said shows that you are one of the reasons why we can never ever get out of this pandemic.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

I hope they don't come, because what you said shows that you are one of the reasons why we can never ever get out of this pandemic.

I have followed the law and all advice given by the government during this and have not once strayed from it. If the borders open for tourists, I will invite my friends to Japan. I am doing nothing wrong, regardless of your thoughts and feelings my friend.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

There have been no tourists for what, 2&1/2 years but there were waves of various Covid, increase in cases and deaths so nothing to do with the tourists then.

Open the borders again to the vaccinated and those with negative PCR tests.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I hope they don't come, because what you said shows that you are one of the reasons why we can never ever get out of this pandemic.

Wrong. On the other hand, the likes of yourself are so easily stirred up by MSM and are perpetuating the problems.

Do you know the connection between Pfizer and Reuters?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wrong. On the other hand, the likes of yourself are so easily stirred up by MSM and are perpetuating the problems.

I don't listen or read MSM and their opinions. I simply listen to facts, doctors and scientists. Unlike you, you probably think you're woke by listening to Tiktokers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog