Tokyo reports 8,112 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 8,112 new coronavirus cases, down 641 from Thursday and up 130 from last Friday.

By age group, 1,785 cases were in their 20s, 1,576 in their 30s and 1,256 in their 40s, while 990 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,165 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 30, up one from Thursday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were and Hokkaido (2,216), Hyogo (2,018), Okinawa (1,328), Niigata (860), Mie (736), Fukushima (642), Gifu (631), Miyazaki (612), Okayama (602), Oita (442), Nagasaki (392), Yamaguchi (366), Ehime (340), Ishikawa (325), Kagawa (288), Fukui (225), Kochi (167) and Yamagata (158).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

