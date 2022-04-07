Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 8,112 new coronavirus cases

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 8,112 new coronavirus cases, down 641 from Thursday and up 130 from last Friday.

By age group, 1,785 cases were in their 20s, 1,576 in their 30s and 1,256 in their 40s, while 990 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,165 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 30, up one from Thursday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were and Hokkaido (2,216), Hyogo (2,018), Okinawa (1,328), Niigata (860), Mie (736), Fukushima (642), Gifu (631), Miyazaki (612), Okayama (602), Oita (442), Nagasaki (392), Yamaguchi (366), Ehime (340), Ishikawa (325), Kagawa (288), Fukui (225), Kochi (167) and Yamagata (158).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Huge numbers here. It is not getting better. Okinawa up again.

Japan needs a zero covid policy like China, if it wants to limit covid infections and related deaths to the max.

-4 ( +5 / -9 )

Looks like the second Omicron variant is catching up with Japan.

Japan needs a zero covid policy like China, if it wants to limit covid infections and related deaths to the max.

While the pandemic is far from over and the numbers are worrying, I wouldn't look to China for inspiration on how to deal with it. Zero Covid might look like a good idea, but not its enforcement.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Japan needs a zero covid policy like China, if it wants to limit covid infections and related deaths to the max.

Same as Hong Kong? that would be worse than now, because not only patients would die of COVID, also from many other health problems and the economy would be bankrupt. The only people that recommend this policy are the CCP politicians that don't want to recognize being wrong.

If anything Japan would do much better by following the example of New Zealand, that successfully abandoned the zero covid approach once it became clear the variants would make it too risky, and so it avoided the debacle that happened in China.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

Get out and enjoy the beautiful weather. Even if you are scared of Omicron, the chance of infection is minimal out there. Go to a park and read a book or something, plenty of places to stay safe and enjoy the Spring.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

falseflagsteveToday  05:15 pm JST

Get out and enjoy the beautiful weather. Even if you are scared of Omicron, the chance of infection is minimal out there. Go to a park and read a book or something, plenty of places to stay safe and enjoy the Spring.

But mask up, stay away from other people, and stay out of crowded unventilated areas.

virusrexToday  05:15 pm JST

Same as Hong Kong? that would be worse than now, because not only patients would die of COVID, also from many other health problems and the economy would be bankrupt. The only people that recommend this policy are the CCP politicians that don't want to recognize being wrong.

Why do you keep pushing to follow HK? Where are your sources to support your unscientific unsound assertions?

If anything Japan would do much better by following the example of New Zealand, that successfully abandoned the zero covid approach once it became clear the variants would make it too risky, and so it avoided the debacle that happened in China.

Sure, follow NZ if Japan wants to see their cases from the previous 2 years double in one month.

Look at the statistics (the actual ones; not your own).

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

The only strategy that Japan Government and Tokyo Metropolitan Government will implement is close the restaurants at 8/9pm!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is not over, I will keep wearing my mask.

No comments about going to restaurants are allowed during a pandemic.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Lovely day, very busy, going to pop to a restaurant for a bite to eat

0 ( +0 / -0 )

