Tokyo reports 8,131 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 8,131 new coronavirus cases, down 1,033 from Saturday and down 1,158 from last Sunday.

By age group, 1,211 cases were in their 20s, 1,331 in their 30s and 1,324 in their 40s, while 1,151 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,720 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 1,175, down 29 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,489), Ibaraki (1,553), Hokkaido (1,441), Kyoto (1,131), Hiroshima (662), Shiga (584), Okinawa (574), Tochigi (521), Gunma (511), Mie (502), Okayama (457), Niigata (442), Kagawa (438), Kumamoto (435), Fukui (418), Ishikawa (391), Fukushima (345), Gifu (309), Kagoshima (280), Yamaguchi (265), Yamagata (247), Nagasaki (226), Oita (226), Ehime (225), Iwate (221) and Tokushima (210).

