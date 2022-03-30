Tokyo reports 8,226 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 8,226 new coronavirus cases, down 1,294 from Wednesday and down 649 from last Thursday.

By age group, 1,756 cases were in their 20s, 1,395 in their 30s and 1,376 in their 40s, while 1,164 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,330 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 32, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (3,888), Chiba (2,959), Hokkaido (2,106), Hyogo (2,070), Okinawa (1,132), Kyoto (1,092), Kagoshima (689), Niigata (676), Gunma (667), Nagano (603), Mie (571), Okayama (545), Fukushima (515), Oita (411), Ishikawa (388), Yamaguchi (331), Nagasaki (313), Kagawa (308), Toyama (289), Akita (284), Ehime (272), Yamagata (252), Iwate (253), Fukui (223), Wakayama (191) and Kochi (154).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

