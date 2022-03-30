Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 8,226 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 8,226 new coronavirus cases, down 1,294 from Wednesday and down 649 from last Thursday.

By age group, 1,756 cases were in their 20s, 1,395 in their 30s and 1,376 in their 40s, while 1,164 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,330 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 32, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (3,888), Chiba (2,959), Hokkaido (2,106), Hyogo (2,070), Okinawa (1,132), Kyoto (1,092), Kagoshima (689), Niigata (676), Gunma (667), Nagano (603), Mie (571), Okayama (545), Fukushima (515), Oita (411), Ishikawa (388), Yamaguchi (331), Nagasaki (313), Kagawa (308), Toyama (289), Akita (284), Ehime (272), Yamagata (252), Iwate (253), Fukui (223), Wakayama (191) and Kochi (154).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Second graph is breakdown of deaths by age and sex:

https://www.ipss.go.jp/projects/j/Choju/covid19/index-en.asp

Under the graph is one of the notes:

※ Above figure does not include 8,096 deaths where sex and/or age were not disclosed by the municipality goverment.

Anybody any info under what conditions age/sex aren't disclosed? That's a big figure

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Down a bit anyway. Test numbers?

@ian

It's strange how those numbers aren't disclosed.

Too much hiding going on it seems.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

