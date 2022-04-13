Tokyo reports 8,253 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 8,253 new coronavirus cases, up 1,331 from Tuesday and down 399 from last Wednesday.
By age group, 1,576 cases were in their 20s, 1,554 in their 30s and 1,262 in their 40s, while 1,045 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,423 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 23, down four from Tuesday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (4,517), Hokkaido (2,713), Hyogo (2,672), Chiba (2,625), Okinawa (1,656), Kyoto (1,171), Okayama (975), Ibaraki (952), Niigata (907), Nagano (840), Tochigi (778), Miyazaki (755), Miyagi (748), Gifu (704), Fukushima (693), Nara (589), Gunma (583), Shiga (509), Oita (444), Iwate (431), Kagawa (425), Ehime (408), Ishikawa (372), Wakayama (364), Yamaguchi (280), Yamagata (253), Oita (244), Fukui (221), Shimane (162), Toyama (190), Kochi (184) and Tokushima (162).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
Reckless
Rising cases and falling yen. Is there a connection.
gakinotsukai
Remember "the Japan model has beaten coronavirus" (Shinzo Abe May 25th 2020)
stickman1760
Only number of any significance here is the number of infected people with severe symptoms. 23 and going down in a city of 14 mil. Time to move on.
gintonic
Lol...yeah, and the venerable Taro Aso's - " Japan,s mindo/ culture is superior in fighting corona" ...sf.