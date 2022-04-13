Tokyo reports 8,253 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 8,253 new coronavirus cases, up 1,331 from Tuesday and down 399 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 1,576 cases were in their 20s, 1,554 in their 30s and 1,262 in their 40s, while 1,045 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,423 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 23, down four from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (4,517), Hokkaido (2,713), Hyogo (2,672), Chiba (2,625), Okinawa (1,656), Kyoto (1,171), Okayama (975), Ibaraki (952), Niigata (907), Nagano (840), Tochigi (778), Miyazaki (755), Miyagi (748), Gifu (704), Fukushima (693), Nara (589), Gunma (583), Shiga (509), Oita (444), Iwate (431), Kagawa (425), Ehime (408), Ishikawa (372), Wakayama (364), Yamaguchi (280), Yamagata (253), Oita (244), Fukui (221), Shimane (162), Toyama (190), Kochi (184) and Tokushima (162).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

