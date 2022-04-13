Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 8,253 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 8,253 new coronavirus cases, up 1,331 from Tuesday and down 399 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 1,576 cases were in their 20s, 1,554 in their 30s and 1,262 in their 40s, while 1,045 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,423 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 23, down four from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (4,517), Hokkaido (2,713), Hyogo (2,672), Chiba (2,625), Okinawa (1,656), Kyoto (1,171), Okayama (975), Ibaraki (952), Niigata (907), Nagano (840), Tochigi (778), Miyazaki (755), Miyagi (748), Gifu (704), Fukushima (693), Nara (589), Gunma (583), Shiga (509), Oita (444), Iwate (431), Kagawa (425), Ehime (408), Ishikawa (372), Wakayama (364), Yamaguchi (280), Yamagata (253), Oita (244), Fukui (221), Shimane (162), Toyama (190), Kochi (184) and Tokushima (162).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Rising cases and falling yen. Is there a connection.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Remember "the Japan model has beaten coronavirus" (Shinzo Abe May 25th 2020)

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Only number of any significance here is the number of infected people with severe symptoms. 23 and going down in a city of 14 mil. Time to move on.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Remember "the Japan model has beaten coronavirus" (Shinzo Abe May 25th 2020)

Lol...yeah, and the venerable Taro Aso's - " Japan,s mindo/ culture is superior in fighting corona" ...sf.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog