Tokyo reports 8,341 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 8,341 new coronavirus cases, up 3,039 fromTuesday and up 4,538 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, up one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 680, up eight from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,241), Hyogo (1,877), Kagoshima (826), Hokkaido (821), Shimane (689), Gifu (593), Miyazaki (571), Mie (569), Ehime (552), Oita (518), Miyagi (491), Gunma (357), Okayama (354), Ishikawa (343), Wakayama (300), Niigata (295), Yamaguchi (277), Toyama (252), Fukushima (223), Kochi (219), Tottori (215), Kagawa (211) and Fukui (187).

