Tokyo reports 8,341 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 8,341 new coronavirus cases, up 3,039 fromTuesday and up 4,538 from last Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, up one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 680, up eight from Tuesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,241), Hyogo (1,877), Kagoshima (826), Hokkaido (821), Shimane (689), Gifu (593), Miyazaki (571), Mie (569), Ehime (552), Oita (518), Miyagi (491), Gunma (357), Okayama (354), Ishikawa (343), Wakayama (300), Niigata (295), Yamaguchi (277), Toyama (252), Fukushima (223), Kochi (219), Tottori (215), Kagawa (211) and Fukui (187).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Nemo
And off we go.... Damnit.
At least now we have effective therapies and vaccines.
Jordi Puentealto
How will "Obon" look like?
Reckless
What the hay?!!!
Zia and Esteban
How convenient for the upcoming election.
They'll be even more xenophobic from now on...all those foreigner tourists bringing in coron....oh wait.
ClippetyClop
I think municipalities across the country will right now be considering whether or not to cancel their festivals yet again.
Unless this turns around quickly I think they'll pull the plug on them, which would be a massive blow.
Elvis is here
JR has been pushing (amongst others) the Nebuta festival and the Shinkansen for sometime now. They didn't see this coming. They should read the comment section of JT for the finger-licking predictions. It might save JR a few nickels.
Northernlife
I predict the number will do up again tomorrow....
Seigi
Hopeless... It's SOE again or Quasi-SOE... or Lockdown like China.
Sanjinosebleed
Actual hospitalisations minimal! That’s all that really matters.
how many people have influenza and are in hospital from that???
ClippetyClop
You keep asking this, how about you actually answering it for once.
stickman1760
Well, the doom and gloomers will have a conniption fit over this but just remember when the daily case count was over 21,000 a few short months ago we survived and the sun came up the next day. The healthcare system didn’t collapse and we are better prepared now than we’ve ever been so continue to take appropriate caution and relax.
Elvis is here
Thanks for the advice and validation stallion. How was the cat cafe?
Mr Kipling
Sanjinosebleed....
Agreed, but remember, the lag between rising cases and serious cases is about two weeks. Hopefully they will stay manageable so we can carry on without the need for more quasi what-evers.
vendingmachinemusic
New variants are getting worse folks.
Over 90% hospitalization rate now in Japan.
190,402 cases requiring hospitalization. https://corona.go.jp/en/dashboard/
209,842 Active case count. https://covid19japan.com/
Death toll is still low, but hospitals are stressed. Science based on numbers.
Keep on that mask, and get that boost.
Unfortunately, no open borders for while folks.
vendingmachinemusic
@sanjinosebleed
FYI Cases Requiring Hospitalization July 05 daily count: 190,402
https://corona.go.jp/en/dashboard/
So yeah, I guess 190,402 people is minimal.
Monty
The only concern that I have is that our government will make a quick stupid decision like another SOE.
Especially as long as you have Shigeru Omi as the so called government health expert advisor in charge.
This Guy is cimpletely out of reality with his opinions and advices. Same like 90% of the so called experts.
As long as this guy is in charge as a health advisor for our government, every stupid decision is possible.
Sanjinosebleed
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/weeklyarchives2021-2022/week22.htm
here you go shill! Maybe your masters at Pfizer should do better with their influenza vaccine as well as their Covid one….