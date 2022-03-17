Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 8,461 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 8,461 new coronavirus cases, down 1,760 from Wednesday and down 1,619 from last Thursday.

By age group, 1,395 cases were in their 20s, 1,585 in their 30s and 1,424 in their 40s, while 1,226 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,602 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 53, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 1,140, down 30 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,377), Hokkaido (1,824), Kyoto (1,073), Gunma (750), Okinawa (718), Tochigi (579), Mie (516), Gifu (505), Nagano (486), Ishikawa (451), Okayama (439), Fukushima (405), Kagawa (389), Iwate (314), Fukui (298), (Nagasaki (270), Oita (253), Yamagata (251), Ehime (242) and Tokushima (186).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

International residents in Japan can open and manage multi-currency accounts. No branch visits required. Open an account today!

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Prayers to the 50,714 who tested positive. We pray for your speedy recovery.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I did look at the data and it seems the older you are, the more at risk. This is an interesting virus that is for sure. Children don't seem to be affected when it comes to hospitalizations / deaths compared to the elderly.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

and no deaths as on 5.18pm

just to confirm.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The number of serious cases is decreasing..let's get back to normal finally.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog