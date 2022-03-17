Tokyo reports 8,461 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 8,461 new coronavirus cases, down 1,760 from Wednesday and down 1,619 from last Thursday.

By age group, 1,395 cases were in their 20s, 1,585 in their 30s and 1,424 in their 40s, while 1,226 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,602 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 53, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 1,140, down 30 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,377), Hokkaido (1,824), Kyoto (1,073), Gunma (750), Okinawa (718), Tochigi (579), Mie (516), Gifu (505), Nagano (486), Ishikawa (451), Okayama (439), Fukushima (405), Kagawa (389), Iwate (314), Fukui (298), (Nagasaki (270), Oita (253), Yamagata (251), Ehime (242) and Tokushima (186).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

