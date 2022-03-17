Tokyo reports 8,461 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 8,461 new coronavirus cases, down 1,760 from Wednesday and down 1,619 from last Thursday.
By age group, 1,395 cases were in their 20s, 1,585 in their 30s and 1,424 in their 40s, while 1,226 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,602 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 53, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 1,140, down 30 from Wednesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,377), Hokkaido (1,824), Kyoto (1,073), Gunma (750), Okinawa (718), Tochigi (579), Mie (516), Gifu (505), Nagano (486), Ishikawa (451), Okayama (439), Fukushima (405), Kagawa (389), Iwate (314), Fukui (298), (Nagasaki (270), Oita (253), Yamagata (251), Ehime (242) and Tokushima (186).
4 Comments
MountainVPN
Prayers to the 50,714 who tested positive. We pray for your speedy recovery.
MountainVPN
I did look at the data and it seems the older you are, the more at risk. This is an interesting virus that is for sure. Children don't seem to be affected when it comes to hospitalizations / deaths compared to the elderly.
Eastman
and no deaths as on 5.18pm
just to confirm.
marcelito
The number of serious cases is decreasing..let's get back to normal finally.