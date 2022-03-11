Tokyo reports 8,464 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 10,080 new coronavirus cases, down 1,616 from Thursday and down 2,053 from last Friday.

By age group, 1,309 cases were in their 20s, 1,507 in their 30s and 1,508 in their 40s, while 1,125 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,554 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 58, down six from Thursday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (3,344), Hokkaido (1,644), Okinawa (744), Gunma (676), Gifu (594), Mie (526), Ishikawa (444), Fukushima (407), Fukui (382), Nagasaki (338), Kagoshima (337), Oita (298), Ehime (289), Iwate (263), Yamaguchi (250), Kochi (223), Yamagata (218),

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

