People in front of a public awareness notice on the Omicron coronavirus variant in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 8,503 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 8,503 new coronavirus cases, down 965 from Sunday and up 4,784 from last Monday.

By age group, 2,248 cases were in their 20s, 1,456 in their 30s and 1,222 in their 40s, while 1,001 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,068 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 12, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 439, up nine from Sunday.

Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (2,492), Hyogo (1,841), Hokkaido (1,589), Hiroshima (1,056), Okinawa (611), Gunma (445), Okayama (444), Nagano (434), Niigata (383), Shiga (375), Mie (359), Yamaguchi (293), Oita (253), Ishikawa (193), Ehime (160), Kagawa (156) and Fukushima (143).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

