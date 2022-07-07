Tokyo reports 8,529 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 8,529 new coronavirus cases, up 188 from Wednesday and up 4,908 from last Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is six, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 67, down one from Wednesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,389), Hyogo (2,007), Kagoshima (851), Shimane (597), Oita (557), Ehime (539), Gifu (533), Mie (510), Miyagi (403), Okayama (395), Gunma (389), Ishikawa (308), Fukushima (251), Fukui (241), Tottori (219), Toyama (211), Iwate (208) and Kochi (193).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
Pickle
Nice to see relatively low serious cases despite the bump in cases. Looks like despite newer strains being less familiar to the immune system, its no more serious than earlier variants.
painkiller
Huge numbers again