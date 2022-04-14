Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 8,540 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 8,540 new coronavirus cases, up 287 from Wednesday and down 213 from last Thursday.

By age group, 1,689 cases were in their 20s, 1,645 in their 30s and 1,321 in their 40s, while 1,107 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,370 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 21, down two from Wednesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,768), Hyogo (2,169), Okinawa (1,426), Niigata (814), Okayama (806), Fukushima (732), Gifu (691), Gunma (555), Oita (456), Iwate (432), Kagawa (387), Ishikawa (374), Ehime (340), Yamagata (277), Yamaguchi (265), Fukui (213) and Kochi (180).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Three Small Islands in Japan for Your Next Getaway

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo