Tokyo reports 8,540 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 8,540 new coronavirus cases, up 287 from Wednesday and down 213 from last Thursday.

By age group, 1,689 cases were in their 20s, 1,645 in their 30s and 1,321 in their 40s, while 1,107 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,370 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 21, down two from Wednesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,768), Hyogo (2,169), Okinawa (1,426), Niigata (814), Okayama (806), Fukushima (732), Gifu (691), Gunma (555), Oita (456), Iwate (432), Kagawa (387), Ishikawa (374), Ehime (340), Yamagata (277), Yamaguchi (265), Fukui (213) and Kochi (180).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today