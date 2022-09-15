Tokyo reports 8,636 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 8,636 new coronavirus cases, down 189 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 26, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 326, down 38 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (3,250), Hokkaido (2,996) and Hiroshima (2,366).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

