Tokyo reports 8,638 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported a record high 8,638 new coronavirus cases, up 1,261 from Wednesday and up 5,514 from last Thursday.

By age group, 2,617 cases were in their 20s, 1,550 in their 30s and 1,1251 in their 40s, while 976 were aged between 10 and 19, and 781 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is nine, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 287, up six from Wednesday.

Among other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (3,074), Chiba (1,596), Hokkaido (1,437), Okinawa (1,309), Gunma (612), Okayama (510), Niigata (469), Gifu (419), Mie (364), Miyazaki (329), Oita (304), Kagoshima (303), Ehime (260), Ishikawa (180) and Kagawa (167).

