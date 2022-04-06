Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 8,652 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 8,652 new coronavirus cases, up 1,684 from Tuesday and down 868 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 1,851 cases were in their 20s, 1,624 in their 30s and 1,410 in their 40s, while 967 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,367 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 29, down one from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,370), Hyogo (2,198), Okinawa (1,410), Kyoto (1,137), Niigata (882), Nagano (737), Kagoshima (726), Okayama (692), Fukushima (662), Oita (410), Kagawa (329), Ehime (300), Yamagata (196) and

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Let's face it. Like the flu that comes every year, covid in whatever form will be with in the future.

