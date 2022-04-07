Tokyo reports 8,753 new coronavirus cases

People walk along a street in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 8,753 new coronavirus cases, up 101 from Wednesday and up 527 from last Thursday.

By age group, 1,970 cases were in their 20s, 1,648 in their 30s and 1,520 in their 40s, while 1,023 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,196 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 29, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,355), Mie (716), Fukushima (694), Gifu (646), Okayama (633), Miyazaki (563), Oita (504), Iwate (429), Ishikawa (347), Akita (346), Ehime (311), Kagawa (301), Fukui (211), Yamagata (205), Toyama (195) and Kochi (191).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

