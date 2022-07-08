Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 8,777 coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 8,777 new coronavirus cases, up 248 from Thursday and up 5,231 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is seven, up on from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 71, up four from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,417), Hyogo (2,201), Hokkaido (887), Shimane (677), Gifu (638), Ehime (605), Hiroshima (586), Oita (585), Mie (553), Gunma (396), Okayama (389), Nagano (317), Ishikawa (275), Fukui (269), Tottori (243), Toyama (243), Fukushima (216), Kochi (203), Kagawa (192) and Yamagata (157).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Every country is doing the counting.

One has to wonder if it isn't all staged up fear mongering to get more scared people into hospitals and use them for even more fear mongering.

Normal mentally stable people go through the corona common flu in their homes and then continue with their lives normally.

It's not the corona that ruined the world, it's the hypochondriacs.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Vietnam is not reporting daily counts anymore. Waste of time. Most of Southeast Asia have already stopped reporting daily counts. They have moved on. Countries with a future have moved on. Japan? Is there even a future here?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo