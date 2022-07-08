Tokyo reports 8,777 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 8,777 new coronavirus cases, up 248 from Thursday and up 5,231 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is seven, up on from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 71, up four from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,417), Hyogo (2,201), Hokkaido (887), Shimane (677), Gifu (638), Ehime (605), Hiroshima (586), Oita (585), Mie (553), Gunma (396), Okayama (389), Nagano (317), Ishikawa (275), Fukui (269), Tottori (243), Toyama (243), Fukushima (216), Kochi (203), Kagawa (192) and Yamagata (157).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





