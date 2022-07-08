Tokyo reports 8,777 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 8,777 new coronavirus cases, up 248 from Thursday and up 5,231 from last Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is seven, up on from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 71, up four from Thursday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,417), Hyogo (2,201), Hokkaido (887), Shimane (677), Gifu (638), Ehime (605), Hiroshima (586), Oita (585), Mie (553), Gunma (396), Okayama (389), Nagano (317), Ishikawa (275), Fukui (269), Tottori (243), Toyama (243), Fukushima (216), Kochi (203), Kagawa (192) and Yamagata (157).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
2 Comments
PenchoKubadinski
Every country is doing the counting.
One has to wonder if it isn't all staged up fear mongering to get more scared people into hospitals and use them for even more fear mongering.
Normal mentally stable people go through the corona common flu in their homes and then continue with their lives normally.
It's not the corona that ruined the world, it's the hypochondriacs.
Seigi
Vietnam is not reporting daily counts anymore. Waste of time. Most of Southeast Asia have already stopped reporting daily counts. They have moved on. Countries with a future have moved on. Japan? Is there even a future here?