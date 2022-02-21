Tokyo reports 8,805 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 8,805 new coronavirus cases, down 4,130 from Sunday and down 1,529 from last Monday. It is the first time since Jan 24 that the daily tally has been below 10,000.

By age group, 1,334 cases were in their 20s, 1,337 in their 30s, 1,408 in their 40s and 873 in their 50s, while 1,153 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,673 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 82, down five from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,924), Gifu (542), Okayama (407), Gunma (358), Okinawa (315), Niigata (300), Kagoshima (293), Fukui (276), Kagawa (257), Oita (243), Tokushima (228), Iwate (213), Fukushima (204), Miyazaki (158), Ehime (151) and Yamagata (130).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

