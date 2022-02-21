Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 8,805 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 8,805 new coronavirus cases, down 4,130 from Sunday and down 1,529 from last Monday. It is the first time since Jan 24 that the daily tally has been below 10,000.

By age group, 1,334 cases were in their 20s, 1,337 in their 30s, 1,408 in their 40s and 873 in their 50s, while 1,153 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,673 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 82, down five from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,924), Gifu (542), Okayama (407), Gunma (358), Okinawa (315), Niigata (300), Kagoshima (293), Fukui (276), Kagawa (257), Oita (243), Tokushima (228), Iwate (213), Fukushima (204), Miyazaki (158), Ehime (151) and Yamagata (130).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Is spike #6 over? Or are the numbers being manipulated?

Time to finish this latest quasi SOE in March and lets start to live with Covid as we do the Flu.

Are we missing a digit?

lets start to live with Covid as we do the Flu.

You mean let the covid go wild and generate new dangerous variants such as the BA2 ?

Very wise !

Is spike #6 over?

Potentially halfway over. The top of the peak is roughly the halfway mark, not the end.

Cases are still rising in China and S. Korea.

Asia gambatte!

The restrictions are making it look like the politicians in charge are actually doing something about the problem, but the reality is that they are not doing anything that is of any consequence to the spread of the disease. We have some of the toughest border restrictions anywhere and Omicron came here and spread just as though we were allowing in tens of thousands of tourists in every day unchecked. They had next to zero effect and have just caused massive inconvenience and misery for thousands. Look at England that has tried to have a Laissez-faire approach as much as possible in these latter stages of the pandemic - Scotland and Wales didn't fair any better through the Omicron wave, despite having tougher restrictions. Likewise with many other places in Europe - France with their vaccine passports and all the rest of it - actually did worse, if anything. There was never any stopping a variant as contagious as Omicron and even slowing it down would have been a challenge.

The data is totally believable when numbers skyrocket. As soon as they drop, oh the data is being manipulated. Ssdd with these people.

The restrictions are making it look like the politicians in charge are actually doing something about the problem, but the reality is that they are not doing anything that is of any consequence to the spread of the disease

So what do you think is/are the reason/s for the falling number of cases?

You mean let the covid go wild and generate new dangerous variants such as the BA2 ?

Any data to back up this claim instead of throwing around baseless statements? I guess not.

Let's see what we have. A preprint Japanese study has claimed that BA2 may be more pathogenic. However their results are incredible questionable since they are based on lab and animal experiments. They basically claimed that in experiments with hamsters, BA.2 caused more severe lung disease than BA.1. Work with hamsters and mice also suggested that BA.2 could defeat immune responses generated to BA.1. But again those are experiments based on animals without any regard to human produced humanity, and anyone with some knowledge about this field of science knows that it's extremely hazardous to naively translate results from animals to humans. In fact the authors admitted themselves that their results do no hold up statistically when the researchers pitted BA.2 against antibody samples from three unvaccinated people who had recovered from BA.1. Yeah what a surprise!

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.02.14.480335v1

In fact real data from real humans do without surprise contradict the findings of this study. A recent study from Denmark where BA2 has become prevalent has indeed shown that there is no evidence to support that BA.2 is associated with an increased risk of hospital admission.

https://en.ssi.dk/-/media/arkiv/subsites/covid19/risikovurderinger/2022/risk-assesment-of-omicron-ba2.pdf?la=en

Similarly the World Health Organization noted recently that the rise of prevalence of BA2 hasn't been accompanied by concerning increase in severe disease and hospitalizations.

https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/weekly-epidemiological-update-on-covid-19---15-february-2022

And a recent report released by the UK Health Security Agency found that current vaccines are just as effective—if not slightly more effective—against BA.2 than BA.1. Given that an overwhelmingly amount of scientific data and research have demonstrated how effective natural immunity is, we should expect even better protection from it.

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1054071/vaccine-surveillance-report-week-6.pdf

In conclusion. indeed you are making baseless claims.

significant drop!…..

open up move on!

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

