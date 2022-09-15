Tokyo reports 8,825 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 8,825 new coronavirus cases, down 1,768 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 26, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 364, down 12 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (4,154) and Hokkaido (3,471).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

