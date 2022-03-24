Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 8,875 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 8,875 new coronavirus cases, up 2,445 from Wednesday and up 414 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down three Wednesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (2,340), Hyogo (2,325), Okinawa (981), Kyoto (963), Tochigi (681), Gunma (605), Mie (557), Kagoshima (539), Niigata (537), Okayama (517), Gifu (516), Fukushima (444), Kagawa (420), Nagasaki (294), Oita (292), Yamaguchi (267), Ehime (265), Iwate (242), Akita (238), Yamagata (177), Kochi (165) and Fukui (161).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

One of the schools I work in had an outbreak among students of all ages, and so, this number doesn’t surprise me.

