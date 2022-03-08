Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 8,925 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 8,925 new coronavirus cases, up 3,551 from Monday and down 2,888 from last Tuesday.

By age group, 1,250 cases were in their 20s, 1,416 in their 30s and 1,521 in their 40s, while 1,247 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,791 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 67, down two from Monday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (4,342), Hyogo (3,126), Chiba (2,935), Hokkaido (1,329), Kyoto (832), Okinawa (824), Gifu (769), Gunma (647), Kagoshima (486), Mie (459), Kagawa (434), Toyama (423), Okayama (418), Fukushima (408), Nagasaki (399), Yamaguchi (398), Nara (395), Ehime (352), Niigata (331), Nagano (314), Oita (301), Yamagata (253), Iwate (228), Kochi (218), Wakayama (203), Tokushima (187) and Ishikawa (165).


1 Comment
Up 60% from yesterday…. Wow . For those who claim there’s nothing to worry about from omicron, despite that in Japan it’s the deadliest variant to date , perhaps you should go here :

https://www.yahoo.com/news/even-mild-covid-19-damage-160000068.html

Stop spreading fear that we’re all going to be infected and the most cases will be mild . They might be mild in the short term but who really wants the risk and challenges of living with brain damage .

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

