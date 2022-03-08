Tokyo reports 8,925 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 8,925 new coronavirus cases, up 3,551 from Monday and down 2,888 from last Tuesday.

By age group, 1,250 cases were in their 20s, 1,416 in their 30s and 1,521 in their 40s, while 1,247 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,791 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 67, down two from Monday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (4,342), Hyogo (3,126), Chiba (2,935), Hokkaido (1,329), Kyoto (832), Okinawa (824), Gifu (769), Gunma (647), Kagoshima (486), Mie (459), Kagawa (434), Toyama (423), Okayama (418), Fukushima (408), Nagasaki (399), Yamaguchi (398), Nara (395), Ehime (352), Niigata (331), Nagano (314), Oita (301), Yamagata (253), Iwate (228), Kochi (218), Wakayama (203), Tokushima (187) and Ishikawa (165).





